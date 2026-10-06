Ex-BND Chief August Hanning Arrested in Major Espionage Scandal

On October 6, 2026, German authorities arrested former Federal Intelligence Service (BND) President August Hanning on suspicion of espionage and treason, Deutschlandfunk reported.

The Allegations and the 2,000 Classified Files

The investigation centers on a sprawling web of alleged intelligence leaks. According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Hanning was allegedly supplied with approximately 2,000 documents by a former office manager between 2010 and at least June 2022, Deutschlandfunk reported. Many of these files carried strict security classifications.

The primary source material reveals that Hanning allegedly used these confidential insights as part of consulting work, producing at least one specialized security analysis for the intelligence service of another country. For which country this was done was not disclosed.

The 80-year-old former intelligence chief, who led the BND from 1998 to 2005, saw his properties raided a year ago in a separate legal complex. As reported, those initial searches stemmed from investigations into a high-profile kidnapping case involving the entrepreneurial Block family. Investigators looking into an alleged 2022 abduction attempt and subsequent disputes discovered the massive cache of digital BND documents during their searches of Hanning’s premises.

The Arrest of the Inside Man and International Shockwaves

While Hanning faces grave allegations, an investigative judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe has issued an arrest warrant for his former office manager, identified as Manfred D., on charges of accessory to attempted treason and treasonous espionage. Manfred D. worked inside the BND until March 2026, acting as a pivotal gatekeeper who managed the flow of sensitive information into the office of successive BND presidents.

Photo: WELT

The fallout extends far beyond Germany. Welt reported that British and US intelligence agencies are investigating whether shared intelligence assets or their own sources were compromised by the potential leak.

BND President Martin Jäger addressed the arrest by emphasizing that the service maintains zero tolerance for internal security compromises, noting that his priorities remain unaffected by the scandal, as detailed by Welt.

Political Repercussions and Calls for Reform

The Green Party politician von Notz characterized the allegations as monstrous, demanding a swift and comprehensive investigation.

Photo: Spiegel

Meanwhile, the interior policy spokeswoman of the Left Party, Bünger, told Deutschlandfunk that the Hanning case demonstrates the importance of parliamentary oversight. She advocated for stopping the intelligence reform in the Bundestag and setting it up anew.

As federal authorities continue their examination of the seized documents and foreign intelligence partners evaluate the integrity of their shared channels, the judicial proceedings against Hanning and his former associate are expected to advance.