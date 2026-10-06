Pope Francis Spiritual Journal to Be Published in November

Beginning November 24, a collection of personal notes kept by Pope Francis across more than three decades will be published simultaneously in 94 countries and five languages, Vatican News reported.

The Vatican’s publishing house, Libreria Editrice Vaticana, announced the upcoming release on October 5, presenting the material as an exceptional window into the interior life of the pontiff. Pope Francis led the Catholic Church from March 13, 2013, until his death on April 21, 2025.

Publication Structure Across International Publishing Houses

The spiritual journal was curated and commented upon by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and a close collaborator of the late Pope. The Vatican editorial director of the Dicastery for the Communication, Andrea Tornielli, stated that the publication will help readers worldwide better understand the internal world of the Argentine pontiff, as noted by Vatican News.

Logistical distribution of the text involves several major international publishing houses. The Italian edition is handled directly by the Libreria Editrice Vaticana. Penguin Random House manages the releases in Spanish, English, and Portuguese, while French publication is overseen by Éditions Albin Michel.

Gilles Haéri, president of Éditions Albin Michel, noted that these deeply personal pages follow naturally after Espère, the Pope’s autobiography published just weeks before his death.

Global Presentation at the Frankfurt Book Fair

Ahead of the late-November release, the Librairie Éditrice Vaticana plans to present the work to international publishers during the Frankfurt Book Fair, scheduled to run from October 7 to October 11, 2026. Lorenzo Fazzini, editorial director of the Vatican publishing house, emphasized that the institution remains dedicated to distributing the words of the popes globally.

Photo: Le Soir

Fazzini also pointed to previous publishing efforts by the Vatican press, including the international distribution of writings by Robert F. Prevost, who became Pope Leo XIV, from his time as prior general of the Augustinians, specifically the work Libres sous la grâce.

Publication Detail Specification Announcement Date October 5, 2026 Global Release Date November 24, 2026 Scope of Coverage 94 countries, 5 languages Covered Timeline December 20, 1992 – August 18, 2024 Curator / Commentator Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández French Publisher Éditions Albin Michel Italian Publisher Libreria Editrice Vaticana English / Spanish / Portuguese Publisher Penguin Random House

The manuscript captures decades of personal reflection, concluding months before his passing in April 2025.