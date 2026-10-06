Honza Dědek faces Guest Cancellations after leaving TV Prima

Following his unceremonious departure from TV Prima after six years, moderator Honza Dědek discovered the true colors of his professional network when multiple scheduled guests abruptly claimed they lacked time to appear on his revived talk show, 7 pádů Honzy Dědka, which has since relocated to Televize Seznam.

The Bottom Line

The network shift exposed industry alliances, with several booked guests suddenly pulling out or ignoring his calls while others, like singer Monika Absolonová, remained loyal.

The moderator is embracing late fatherhood following the birth of his daughter Jasmína Anna in April 2025, alongside lifestyle shifts including sobriety and conditioning box.

The Reality Check of a Network Exodus

Television landscapes are notoriously cutthroat, but few transitions lay bare the transactional nature of celebrity culture quite like a sudden network cancellation. When TV Prima informed Dědek that his talk show no longer fit their autumn lineup, the professional fallout extended far beyond network boardrooms. The move to Televize Seznam triggered a wave of ghosting from industry insiders.

“It was kind of strange to observe how suddenly a number of guests ‘didn’t have time’ to come the moment they found out we wouldn’t be on a major commercial television station,” Dědek revealed to Metro. The cold shoulder from some talent underscored how fragile prestige alliances can be in the Czech entertainment sphere, where visibility on legacy broadcast frequencies often dictates social currency.

Loyalty Tested in the Czech Showbiz Ecosystem

Not everyone traded personal relationships for corporate clout, however. Dědek found support in artists who prioritized personal integrity over channel branding. Singer Monika Absolonová immediately dismissed the network downgrade when informed of the venue change, assuring the host that her commitment was to him personally rather than any specific corporate logo.

Photo: Globe24.cz

This stark division among potential guests highlights a deeper structural shift in modern broadcasting. As traditional linear television battles shifting demographics—with Prima reportedly opting to refresh its slate against competing formats from Jan Kraus and Adéla Vinczeová—creators like Dědek are forced to test their standalone draw against shifting digital distributions.

Transition Metric Previous Era (TV Prima) New Era (Televize Seznam) Broadcast Format Major Commercial TV Network Televize Seznam Production Venue Not specified Prague’s Intimate Metro Theatre Guest Reliability Not specified Polarized (Cancellations vs. Loyal Allies)

Embracing Late Fatherhood and a Clean Slate

While the professional pivot brought its share of industry friction, Dědek’s personal life has undergone a grounding transformation. Becoming a father for the first time at age 53 to daughter Jasmína Anna—born April 4, 2025, with partner Tereza Cibulková—has reordered his daily priorities. The anxiety of missing out on high-profile social events has vanished, replaced by the physical realities of parenting and managing an aging body’s aches.

Photo: Tiscali.cz

Motivated by family history and the demands of parenting, Dědek has embraced sobriety, noting that he gave up alcohol roughly five years ago, and picked up conditioning boxing following a chance meeting with a schoolmate. This physical reset matches his creative rejuvenation. Alongside preparing a multi-volume historical book project titled Příběhy českých písní, which has spanned fifteen years of research, the forced exit from TV Prima has ultimately sparked an unexpected career second wind.

As Dědek settles into the cozy, living-room atmosphere of the Metro Theatre for his relocated broadcasts, the lingering question remains how other legacy talk show hosts navigating similar network consolidations will manage the shifting loyalties of an increasingly fragmented media market.