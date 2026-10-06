Eagles star RT Lane Johnson announces retirement from the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson announced his retirement on Tuesday, stepping away during his 14th NFL season to prioritize his mental health and family priorities following a surprise late scratch from the team’s Week 4 game.

The abrupt departure of a franchise pillar leaves the Philadelphia Eagles scrambling to plug a massive hole up front. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Johnson started 171 regular-season games and 15 postseason contests, anchoring an offensive line that captured two Super Bowl titles. His decision follows a late scratch for personal reasons prior to a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, bringing an unexpected end to a career that yielded just more than $166MM in career earnings.

Johnson was selected fourth overall out of Oklahoma by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He immediately made an impact as the team’s starting right tackle, starting all 16 games as a rookie for Philadelphia, which returned to the postseason after a two-year absence. Over a decorated career spanning 14 seasons, Johnson played for multiple coaching staffs. His presence was vital to the Eagles’ success, helping the team win two Super Bowls. Pro Football Focus noted that his streak of 1,405 consecutive pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack is the longest by a tackle in the PFF era.

Mental Health Focus and Family Priorities Drive the Decision

Johnson had indicated during training camp that the 2026 campaign would likely be his final year in the league, pointing to aging parents and the rapid growth of his oldest child, who is 13. While he initially hoped to gut out one final run with his teammates, the emotional and physical toll ultimately dictated an early exit.

Photo: CBS News

I deeply wanted to gut it out for one more year; to take the field with my brothers for one last season. But after a lot of reflection, I’ve realized that my personal and family priorities in my life have changed. Lane Johnson

Throughout his career, Johnson emerged as one of the most prominent mental health advocates in professional sports. He was consistently open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, earning praise from team leadership for potentially saving lives through his openness. In 2021, Johnson stepped away from the Eagles for three games while dealing with depression and anxiety.

Jeffrey Lurie and Teammates Hail a Future Hall of Famer

Tributes poured in from across the organization following the announcement. Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie emphasized Johnson’s unique blend of athleticism and intelligence across multiple coaching regimes.

Photo: ESPN

Lane Johnson is an all-time Eagle and one of the best players ever to play his position in NFL history. Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles chairman and CEO

During Johnson’s tenure, the franchise compiled a 98-43-1 record in games he started compared to a 15-28 mark when he was out of the lineup. He earned five All-Pro honors — including two first-team selections — alongside six Pro Bowl appearances, establishing himself as a cornerstone alongside former teammates like Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham. Only Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, and Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins made more starts as an Eagle than Johnson.

Rookie Markel Bell Steps Into an Unforgiving Lineup Shift

The retirement strikes a struggling 2-2 Eagles team already battling severe attrition on the offensive line. Guard Landon Dickerson resides on injured reserve, interior lineman Cam Jurgens is navigating concussion protocol, and swing tackle Fred Johnson has missed time with a knee injury.

Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 346 pounds, Bell drew praise from head coach Nick Sirianni for his effort, though the sudden transition leaves the Philadelphia offense facing heightened scrutiny.