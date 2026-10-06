Bunting signs one-year, $1.2 million contract with Flyers

Michael Bunting signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, joining his new club after an unrestricted free agency period that began in July and a split 2025-26 campaign between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars.

The 31-year-old forward arrives in Philadelphia to provide some veteran experience as the team seeks to spark its offense early in the season. Philadelphia has lost its first four games with an 0-2-2 record, getting outscored 17-5 following a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Contract Terms and Free Agency Timeline

Bunting agreed to a deal carrying an average annual value of $1.2 million after waiting out a smaller free agency pool that extended back to the summer. The forward had been an unrestricted free agent since July 1, inking the one-year agreement in October.

While the Edmonton Oilers were loosely linked to the forward during the offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers have beat them to it by securing the forward’s signature.

Previous Season Statistics Across Nashville and Dallas

During the 2025-26 season, Bunting combined with the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars to post 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points across 74 regular-season games, averaging 14:26 of ice time. Dallas acquired him in a trade on March 5, where he contributed one goal and one assist in 13 games before adding one assist in a single Stanley Cup Playoff appearance.

Photo: Last Word On Sports

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, specifically pick No. 117, of the 2014 NHL Draft, Bunting logged his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season with five games for the Coyotes after spending time in the American Hockey League and the ECHL. His first full season in the NHL came in the 2021-22 campaign as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he set a career-high with 63 points.

NHL Career Scoring Totals

Metric Regular Season Playoffs Games Played 418 14 Goals 109 2 Assists 143 4 Total Points 252 6

Over his career, Bunting has skated for the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, and Dallas Stars.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Fit and Lineup Outlook in Philadelphia

The newest Flyers forward is expected to slot into the bottom-three forward lines or contribute on the second power-play unit, bringing a net-front presence.

The Flyers visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.