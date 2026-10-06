Panathinaikos Recovers Fall and Rogavopulos for EuroLeague Fixtures

Panathinaikos has regained two key rotation players as French center Mustafa Fal and Greek guard Nikos Rogavopulos returned to team training ahead of the club’s upcoming fixtures, providing a timely boost for head coach Željko Obradović amidst a demanding schedule of matches.

Panathinaikos has started the EuroLeague season with three consecutive victories despite operating without several high-profile players. The team’s depth is finally beginning to recover following the return of Nigel Hayes-Davis, and the club has now welcomed back two additional contributors to the practice floor.

Resuming Practice After Injury Absences

French center Mustafa Fal and Greek national team player Nikos Rogavopulos both resumed training with the squad following previous absences due to injuries. Their return arrives at a crucial point for the Athenian side, which faces a demanding stretch of competition across domestic and continental play.

Rigorous Fixture List in Europe and Domestically

The timing of these recoveries aligns with a rigorous stretch of fixtures for head coach Željko Obradović. Panathinaikos prepares to face Fenerbahçe in the fourth round of the EuroLeague, with both Fal and Rogavopulos expected to feature in the matchday squad for the fixture. Greek media outlets reported that both players started training with the team and are anticipated to make the matchday squad for Thursday, October 8.

Following the clash with Fenerbahçe, the schedule offers no relief. The club travels to face Promiteas before entering a demanding double-round week in Europe. That stretch includes an away fixture against Partizan in Belgrade, scheduled for October 13, and a subsequent home match in Athens against Hapoel.

Fal Accelerated Rehabilitation from Pre-Season Tendon Injury

Fal missed the early portion of the campaign after sustaining a tendon injury during the pre-season preparation period. Initial medical evaluations suggested a prolonged recovery timeline, but the center accelerated his rehabilitation to make himself available for selection. His physical presence and rebounding capability in the paint offer Obradović valuable tactical options during a congested calendar where squad rotation remains vital. The French center had barely featured in a green jersey prior to this injury setback.

Remaining Sidelined Stars and Opponent Roster Updates

While the return of Fal and Rogavopulos strengthens the active roster, Obradović still cannot rely on a complete lineup. Several prominent players remain sidelined as rehabilitation continues.

Kendrik Nan remains out of action due to injury, with his exact return timeline currently uncertain.

Juancho Hernangomez continues his recovery away from the team, and his status remains undetermined.

Kostas Slukas’s timeline for a return to the court remains uncertain as the coaching staff monitors his progress.

Opponents are also managing their own roster situations. Fenerbahçe enters the upcoming fixtures with no known absences according to currently available information. Shane Larkin, who spent a period of time away from the court, recently returned to action for the Turkish side during weekend domestic play against Korfez, appearing in the club’s jersey for the first time.