Global Diesel Shortage Persists Despite Crude Oil Recovery

Strait of Hormuz tanker traffic rebounds to 12.8 million barrels daily

Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has climbed back to 12.8 million barrels per day, according to Kpler data cited in reporting by idnes.cz on Oct. 6, 2026. That figure represents roughly 76 percent of pre-war shipping volumes, signaling a partial recovery in global crude oil supplies following earlier disruptions in the Persian Gulf. Even so, the composition of cargo moving through the vital shipping lane has shifted dramatically away from finished fuels.

Refined product shipments drop to 11 percent of transit

Refined petroleum products, including diesel and gasoline, now account for just a fraction of the daily volume moving through the strait. That volume represents 11 percent of total transit, down from more than 20 percent before the conflict began.

Echo24 reported that key pipeline infrastructure has sustained heavy damage. A strike hit a pumping station at Khurays east of Riyadh, halting the East-West pipeline that bypasses the Persian Gulf entirely. Meanwhile, Investiční web noted that refined fuel shipments across the broader region sit at barely 50 percent of pre-crisis levels due to damaged refinery capacity on the Arabian Peninsula.

Emergency tax waivers and G7 stockpile releases

The administration temporarily authorized the use of dyed diesel on public highways through the end of the year, waiving the standard federal tax of 24.4 cents per gallon on fuel normally reserved for agricultural equipment. On an international scale, G7 nations agreed to release 100 million barrels of crude and refined products from emergency stockpiles, though industry leaders caution that this measure provides only a temporary cushion.

Photo: Kurzy

Saudi Aramco projects two-year timeline for inventory recovery

Amin Nasser, chief executive officer of state-owned Saudi Aramco, stated on an energy conference in London that rebuilding depleted global oil inventories could take up to two years, Patria.cz reported. Nasser warned that the system operates near its absolute limit, with roughly three billion barrels of oil erased from the market since the conflict began and only one billion barrels drawn from commercial reserves.

Photo: Patria.cz

Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, told Patria.cz that an enduring geopolitical risk premium will persist as long as regional hostilities threaten maritime trade and energy installations.