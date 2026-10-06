LinkedIn and Microsoft 365 Leader Ryan Roslansky to Step Down

Ryan Roslansky is stepping down after nearly 18 years at LinkedIn and Microsoft, with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announcing the departure alongside a restructuring of leadership across Microsoft 365 and the professional networking platform. Roslansky will remain as an advisor through the end of the calendar year to assist with the transition.

Leadership Realignment Across Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn

The executive departure triggers several immediate organizational shifts within Microsoft’s product and engineering divisions. According to communications shared with employees, Sumit Chauhan and Lan Ye will now report directly to Charles Lamanna. Jon Friedman transitions to report to Jacob Andreou.

Meanwhile, leadership for LinkedIn remains anchored by Dan Shapero continuing as CEO of LinkedIn and Mohak Shroff continuing in his role, with both reporting directly to Nadella. Nadella credited Roslansky with helping shape global career and workplace tools over his time at the company.

Please join me in thanking Ryan for his extraordinary contributions to LinkedIn and Microsoft, and in wishing him the very best in what comes next.

The Integration of Copilot and the Modern Productivity Suite

Roslansky’s departure coincides with a critical juncture for Microsoft 365, following recent major platform releases designed to embed Office functionality directly within the Copilot ecosystem and vice versa. Roslansky noted that over the past year, his team focused heavily on establishing the foundational product, engineering, and design architecture required to merge these workflows.

Nadella highlighted that this work aims to build a new operating system for work spanning every model, every form factor, and every task. Under Roslansky’s tenure, LinkedIn surpassed a billion members and nearly tripled its business since he stepped into the CEO role in 2020.

Geographic Realities and Family Commitments in the Bay Area

In a personal note to employees, Roslansky explained that leading the next phase of the Microsoft 365 evolution would require a full-time physical presence in Redmond. Citing family roots in the Bay Area—including his wife Leigh’s local community work, his youngest daughter starting high school, and their dog Buddy’s attachment to Peninsula trails—he concluded that staying in California was the correct personal call.

Roslansky reflected on his long tenure in technology, noting that LinkedIn’s fundamental mission has consistently centered on creating economic opportunity for the global workforce. He leaves the organization as it navigates rapid labor market changes affecting its 1.3 billion members worldwide.