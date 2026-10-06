PM Takaichi Asks Trump to Urge Kim Jong Un for Japan Summit

Tokyo Seeks U.S. Intervention on Pyongyang Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi asked U.S. President Donald Trump during a session last month to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to agree to a meeting with Japan should a U.S.-North Korea summit take place. Katsunobu Kato disclosed the diplomatic request on Tuesday.

A Hidden Appeal to Washington

Kato revealed the move after Takaichi briefed families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago at the prime minister’s office.

As Kato reported, Takaichi expressed to Trump her desire for the president to press Kim during their potential summit to sit down with the Japanese leader. It is not known how Trump responded.

Breaking Years of Diplomatic Stalemate

Negotiations between Japan and North Korea over the abduction issue have stalled.

Takaichi appears eager to break this stalemate. In her address to parliament on Monday, she promised to pursue a swift resolution of the matter by keeping every option available, which includes holding a summit with Kim.

Takaichi has expressed her willingness to meet with Kim this year.

November APEC Summit Speculation

President Trump is expected to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November.

Some speculate that the president would meet with the North Korean leader on that occasion.

The 62nd Birthday of Megumi Yokota

While meeting with the families of the abductees on Tuesday, Takaichi pointed out that Megumi Yokota—abducted when she was 13 years old—is celebrating her 62nd birthday this year, and characterized the abduction matter as a “serious humanitarian problem” that demands immediate attention.

“I’m determined to make a breakthrough during my tenure, whatever it takes,” Takaichi said.