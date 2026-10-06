Anduril Wins Navy Submarine Contract and Maryland Investment

Anduril Industries secured a $2.9 billion U.S. Navy contract for submarine components on Tuesday, alongside a $3.7 billion private capital investment to build a new Maryland shipyard. The deal follows co-founder Palmer Luckey’s appointment to the Pentagon’s Project Meridian, expanding defense tech’s influence in Washington procurement.

Arsenal-2 Financing and Production Metrics

Navy Contract Value: Up to $2.9 billion awarded to Anduril to boost submarine component manufacturing.

Up to $2.9 billion awarded to Anduril to boost submarine component manufacturing. Private Capital Investment: $3.7 billion allocated by the company to construct the Arsenal-2 shipyard at Sparrows Point, Maryland.

$3.7 billion allocated by the company to construct the Arsenal-2 shipyard at Sparrows Point, Maryland. Economic and Labor Impact: The 2 million-square-foot facility is projected to create 3,100 jobs and contribute $2 billion annually to the regional economy upon its 2030 launch.

Scaling Virginia-Class Submarine Component Manufacturing at Sparrows Point

Anduril Industries won the contract worth up to $2.9 billion from the U.S. Navy on Tuesday to support submarine production. The defense contractor is pairing that agreement with a $3.7 billion private capital investment to construct a new manufacturing hub called Arsenal-2 in Baltimore County, Maryland. The facility is designed to exceed 2 million square feet and target operations by 2030. The shipyard’s primary focus centers on building components for Virginia-class submarines. Supplementary parts, including torpedo tubes, will be manufactured at a separate 160,000-square-foot facility located in Orange County, California. Responsibility for Virginia-class submarine construction currently rests with General Dynamics Electric Boat and Huntington Ingalls Industries. General Dynamics secured a $76.6 billion Navy shipbuilding award earlier this year.

Project Meridian Appointments and Washington Influence

The procurement award follows the Department of Defense tapping Anduril co-founder Palmer Luckey to join Project Meridian, an initiative designed to identify and develop capabilities for future conflicts. Newt Gingrich, the former House Speaker, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk are also members of the initiative. Defense tech leadership has seen broader integration into federal policy boards under the administration of President Donald Trump. Marc Andreessen, whose venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz backs Anduril, was named to the Pentagon’s defense policy board alongside Thiel Capital’s Blake Masters. During a press briefing, Anduril President and Chief Strategy Officer Chris Brose explained the strategic intent behind the shipyard investment. This is about putting more food on the table and being able to meet the requirements that our country has to produce more submarines, Brose said. Addressing potential conflicts of interest regarding Luckey’s task force appointment during a CNBC interview on Tuesday, Pentagon Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael stated, There’s really nothing to see here, adding that the mix of industry leaders and academics represents the correct preparation approach for future defense needs.

Photo: europesays.com

Capital Structure and Defense Sector Consolidation

Entity / Project Financial Commitment Operational Target / Scope Anduril Navy Submarine Agreement Up to $2.9 Billion Component manufacturing and supply chain integration Arsenal-2 Facility Investment $3.7 Billion Private Capital 2 million-square-foot Sparrows Point shipyard (Operational: 2030) General Dynamics Navy Award $76.6 Billion Primary Virginia-class submarine construction contract

Anduril recently raised $5 billion in a funding round that doubled its valuation to $61 billion, prioritizing manufacturing capacity and infrastructure expansion. The company reported prior-year revenue of $2.2 billion, anchored previously by a Pentagon enterprise agreement signed in March, valued at up to $20 billion over a decade. Brose noted that the Sparrows Point site provides an opportunity to modernize traditional defense manufacturing methods. This is an opportunity to really reimagine how a shipyard is built and how this work is done, and that’s just not something that our current industrial base has the luxury of doing, Brose stated. By integrating independent tech-sector capital into heavy industrial shipbuilding, venture-backed contractors continue to capture vital segments of the defense supply chain.

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