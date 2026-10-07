Cornell University Names Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates to Lead Independent Investigation into Handling of Rape Allegations

Cornell University has appointed former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates to spearhead an independent internal review examining how the institution handled a former student’s rape allegations. The move arrives amid escalating campus and national outrage following a civil lawsuit filed in mid-September by a woman identified as Jane Doe, who alleges she was drugged and gang-raped by seven men at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

The Independent Investigation Led by Sally Yates

The newly formed Special Committee of the Cornell University Board of Trustees selected Yates, a career federal prosecutor and partner at King & Spalding who served as U.S. deputy attorney general under President Barack Obama. Beyond scrutinizing the university’s handling of the Jane Doe complaint and its aftermath, Yates and her team will evaluate Cornell’s broader policies for preventing and responding to sexual harassment, sexual assault, and related campus misconduct.

Smalling added that while the questions raised by the Jane Doe matter warrant a rigorous examination of the school’s response, the broader responsibility involves evaluating Cornell’s overall approach to identify areas for improvement and recommend changes to enhance community safety.

Cornell agrees to independent investigation into handling of rape allegations

In her mid-September lawsuit, Jane Doe alleges that seven men assaulted her for several hours at the campus fraternity house. No criminal charges have been filed against the men, and those named in the litigation have denied all wrongdoing. Cornell University is listed as a defendant in the civil action.

Institutional Stance and Campus Protest Actions

Cornell University maintains that campus police investigated the case thoroughly and that a subsequent Title IX inquiry conducted by the school led to disciplinary suspensions and expulsions. However, the university’s response has drawn sharp criticism from students and external officials alike.

Photo: wvpe.org

In response to the public outcry, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed state Attorney General Letitia James to lead a criminal investigation into the rape case. This decision followed heavy criticism directed at the Cornell University Police and local prosecutor Matthew Van Houten regarding their handling of the matter.

The controversy has intensified national conversations surrounding consent and sexual assault on college campuses. On Wednesday, student groups—including the campus NAACP organization—organized a seven-hour sit-in as part of a “zero day” action, asking community members to abstain from attending classes or spending money for seven hours to stand in solidarity with survivors, as reported by NPR.