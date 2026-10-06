Three Years After October 7: Trauma, Survival, and Israel’s Political Reckoning

Three years after Hamas militants breached the border fence from Gaza to launch the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, former hostage Keith Siegel lives suspended in time. During 484 days of captivity, he meticulously etched every location, date, and humiliation into his memory to keep track of time and store intelligence.

Across the country, 251 people were taken captive to Gaza. Three years on, survivors and communities continue to grapple with the profound trauma of that day.

Trauma and Survival Among Survivors

For Siegel, who was abducted from his home in Kfar Aza alongside his wife Aviva, the psychological toll persists. “I’m living a kind of dual life,” he said in an interview in Tel Aviv. “I’m here for some of the time, and I’m in Gaza some of time.”

At Kibbutz Nir Oz, where 47 people were killed and 76 taken to Gaza, caretaker Shlomo Margalit tends to graves and lives in the former home of fellow survivor Gadi Moses. Margalit said a five-person volunteer defence force held attackers at bay for two hours before being shot, while the community was left without military defense.

“I want people to know what really happened here,” the 89-year-old said.

Political Reckoning and National Elections

The third anniversary of the attacks falls shortly before national elections, fueling a intense debate regarding state accountability and leadership responsibility. Tour guide Avraham Tuval at the Sderot lookout stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government holds full responsibility for the security failures.

Photo: ABC News & Headlines

Peace activist Danny Rahamim, whose arm bears a new sunflower tattoo with the phrase “the way to hope,” expressed anger over reports that Netanyahu was warned of a looming attack and failed to pass on intelligence. Meanwhile, Mali Zender, whose daughter Noa’s treatment she oversaw as head nurse at Tel Aviv’s Sheba Hospital, hopes a national inquiry will provide answers about why the attacks were not stopped.