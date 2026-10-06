ADOR Sparks Fan Outrage By Paywalling Hanni’s Birthday Playlist

ADOR sparked significant outrage after locking NewJeans member Hanni’s 22nd birthday playlist behind a Weverse paywall, contrasting sharply with her previous practice of sharing such content for free.

The Bottom Line

ADOR locked NewJeans member Hanni’s 22nd birthday playlist behind a paywall on Weverse on October 6, 2026.

Fans expressed immediate outrage across social media platforms, noting that Hanni had historically shared her birthday playlists and messages with fans for free under the original label management.

The Paywall Backlash on Hanni’s Birthday

The controversy unfolded as NewJeans members have largely remained out of the public eye outside of professional commitments following their return to ADOR after a lengthy legal battle. Hanni turned 22 on October 6, 2026. While ADOR maintained the tradition of publishing a birthday-special playlist for the idol, fan frustration mounted when users discovered the content required a Weverse subscription.

Social media users quickly contrasted the decision with previous years. Under the original ADOR management, Hanni regularly posted her birthday playlists and personal messages completely free of charge as a gift for fans, known as Bunnies. The paywall decision led to harsh criticism from supporters who accused the label of exploiting the group’s fanbase.

Fan Reactions and Former Member Involvement

Reactions across platforms like X, formerly Twitter, were immediate and severe. Fans shared screen recordings of the paywalled content while urging others not to financially support the label, using terms describing the action as shameless and displeasing. The public outcry highlighted ongoing tensions between the fandom and the management agency following the group’s recent legal disputes.

Amidst the backlash regarding the label’s post, former NewJeans member Danielle surprised the fandom by sharing an unexpected photograph celebrating Hanni’s birthday. That separate tribute drew significant attention from supporters navigating the conflicting updates surrounding the group’s current members and former affiliates.

Event Detail Current Status Date of Incident October 5–6, 2026 Affected Artist Hanni (NewJeans) Controversial Action Birthday playlist locked behind Weverse paywall Primary Reporting Outlet Koreaboo

As the controversy continues to circulate online, ADOR has not issued a statement regarding the pricing structure for the birthday media, leaving fans to share alternative access links independently.