Sodium Phenylbutyrate for PFIC: Mechanism, Approval, and Clinical Impact

Sodium phenylbutyrate secured regulatory approval in Japan in August 2026 for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis types 1 and 2, marking a major shift in targeting underlying disease mechanisms rather than managing symptoms alone, HCPLive reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeting the Cause: Unlike therapies that merely soothe skin irritation, sodium phenylbutyrate actively increases bile acid transporter proteins in the liver to clear toxic buildup.

Unlike therapies that merely soothe skin irritation, sodium phenylbutyrate actively increases bile acid transporter proteins in the liver to clear toxic buildup. Native Liver Survival: Clinical follow-up data show that certain patients maintained their own livers for approximately 6.5 to 8 years, altering the historic trajectory toward early transplantation.

Clinical follow-up data show that certain patients maintained their own livers for approximately 6.5 to 8 years, altering the historic trajectory toward early transplantation. Combination Potential: Medical specialists suggest future treatment protocols may combine this mechanism with existing anti-itch medications for comprehensive disease control.

Cellular Mechanisms and Regulatory Milestones in Japan

The path to regulatory authorization began with fundamental cell biology research led by Hisamitsu Hayashi, PhD, and his colleagues. Investigators studied why the canalicular bile salt export pump fails in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Their pathophysiological work revealed that specific genetic variants of the bile salt export pump retain transport capabilities but suffer from impaired trafficking to the cell membrane. Sodium phenylbutyrate was identified as a compound that restores functional protein expression at the membrane and enhances bile acid transport out of hepatocytes.

Following preclinical validation, an investigator-initiated multicenter trial enrolled 6 patients with PFIC2. The primary endpoint measured changes in liver histology at 24 weeks. Histological improvement was observed in 3 of the 6 patients alongside positive shifts in liver biochemical parameters. For PFIC1, an exploratory study of 3 patients showed reductions in severe pruritus during treatment. OrphanPacific subsequently submitted the regulatory application, leading to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency approval in August 2026.

Contrasting Therapeutic Roles with IBAT Inhibitors

Clinical management of cholestatic liver disorders relies on distinct therapeutic classes acting at different points in bile acid physiology. Ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitors interrupt intestinal reabsorption and lower the circulating bile acid pool. While IBAT inhibitors hold approved indications specifically for cholestatic pruritus associated with PFIC in multiple regions, sodium phenylbutyrate is approved directly for PFIC types 1 and 2.

Therapeutic Agent Primary Mechanism of Action Primary Regulatory Indication Sodium Phenylbutyrate Enhances canalicular membrane BSEP expression and hepatocyte bile acid export PFIC types 1 and 2 (Japan) IBAT Inhibitors Interrupts ileal bile acid reabsorption in the intestine Cholestatic pruritus associated with PFIC

Specialists view these therapies as complementary rather than competitive. Ongoing research seeks to determine optimal sequencing and combination strategies based on patient genotype, residual transport function, and disease stage.

Global Infrastructure and Future Research Priorities

To support ongoing investigation into rare hepatic disorders, Japanese researchers established a collaborative platform known as CIRCLe. This clinical development infrastructure facilitates post-marketing evaluations and expands international partnerships to accelerate treatments for rare and undiagnosed conditions.

Hisamitsu Hayashi, PhD, explained that an important point is that the approved indications and therapeutic roles are different when distinguishing between disease-modifying agents and symptom-focused options.

Next research priorities include international validation studies, genotype-response mapping, and long-term registry evaluations. Investigators emphasize that early diagnosis remains critical to intercepting progressive liver injury before irreversible damage necessitates surgical intervention.

When to Consult a Doctor

Sodium phenylbutyrate is approved for diagnosed cases of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis types 1 and 2. Families managing PFIC symptoms, severe intractable pruritus, or faltering growth should consult a gastroenterologist or hepatologist to evaluate treatment options before advanced liver fibrosis develops.

Sustained collaboration among patients, clinicians, and research networks remains essential as medical teams work to validate these targeted mechanisms across international healthcare systems.

References

Walter K. FDA approves odevixibat for PFIC. HCPLive. Published July 20, 2021.

Davit-Spraul A, Gonzales E, Baussan C, et al. Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2009;4:1.

OrphanPacific. Notice regarding approval of a partial change to the marketing authorization for sodium phenylbutyrate for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) types 1 and 2. Published August 24, 2026.

Editor’s Note: This transcript has been edited for grammar and clarity using artificial intelligence tools. Disclosures for Hayashi were not available at the time of publication.