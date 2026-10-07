98.5 The Sports Hub: Patriots Workout Former NFL TD Leader Jamaal Williams

Former NFL rushing touchdown leader Jamaal Williams participated in a free-agent workout for the New England Patriots on Tuesday in Foxboro, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub. The veteran running back, who has been out of the league since March 2025, is seeking a roster spot as New England manages injury concerns regarding lead back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Williams Provides Insurance for Uncertain Patriots Backfield

Depth Chart Volatility: With Rhamondre Stevenson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders uncertain, Williams offers immediate veteran insurance for a backfield currently relying on TreVeyon Henderson and Corey Kiner.

With Rhamondre Stevenson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders uncertain, Williams offers immediate veteran insurance for a backfield currently relying on TreVeyon Henderson and Corey Kiner. Roster Flexibility: The Patriots currently hold two open roster spots following the release of edge rusher Jose Ramirez, making the financial barrier to signing a veteran on a minimum-salary deal negligible.

The Timing of the Foxboro Audition

The Patriots’ interest in Williams arrives at a critical juncture for the 2-2 franchise. During the final minute of Sunday’s 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Rhamondre Stevenson sustained a lower-body injury after an awkward collision with three defenders, as reported by CBS Sports. While coach Mike Vrabel confirmed on Wednesday that Stevenson would not practice, he stopped short of ruling him out for the upcoming weekend fixture.

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New England’s current reliance on TreVeyon Henderson and Corey Kiner shows a lack of veteran depth behind their primary back. With Lan Larison currently relegated to the practice squad, the front office is clearly prioritizing insurance policies that can handle a heavy workload.

From Career Highs to Free Agency

Williams enters this potential opportunity four years removed from his most productive campaign. In 2022, while playing for the Detroit Lions, he recorded 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, a performance that broke the Lions record previously held by Barry Sanders. That season served as a masterclass in reliability, culminating in a three-year, $12 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. However, his production dipped significantly during his tenure in New Orleans, where he managed just 470 yards and two scores over two seasons before his release in March 2025.

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Despite his recent inactivity, Williams remains a proven commodity in short-yardage scenarios. Throughout his eight-season career, which began as a fourth-round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2017, he has managed to score at least one rushing touchdown in every single year.

Williams Seeks Professional Comeback Through Foxboro Workout

Statistic Jamaal Williams (Career) Rhamondre Stevenson (Season) Total Rushing Yards 4,122 163 Rushing Touchdowns 32 1 NFL Seasons 8 Status Free Agent Injured (Questionable)

Williams has been persistent in his pursuit of a return to the league. According to the Detroit Free Press, he reached out to Lions coach Dan Campbell last month regarding a potential reunion, though the team determined their roster was already set at the position. For Williams, the workout in Foxboro represents the most concrete step toward a professional comeback since his unsuccessful attempts to latch on with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins in August 2025.

The coming days will determine if the Patriots see enough remaining burst and tactical awareness in the 31-year-old to offer a contract. With the Raiders visiting this Sunday, the window for integrating a veteran into the offensive playbook is narrow.

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