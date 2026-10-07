GLP-1 drugs may slow aging and Energy Dome uses CO2 batteries

GLP-1 drugs are demonstrating potential in slowing biological aging markers, according to drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Simultaneously, the energy sector is pivoting toward mechanical storage solutions, with companies like Energy Dome deploying compressed carbon dioxide batteries for grid-scale stability.

GLP-1 drugs may slow biological aging

Drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have disclosed that patients taking their GLP-1 drugs age less quickly, as measured by molecular “aging clocks.” These diagnostic tools track changes in DNA or levels of key proteins.

intriguing explanation

While these findings suggest that GLP-1 drugs might be true longevity treatments by acting on basic causes of aging, the clinical evidence is currently in its nascent stages.

Energy Dome and the physics of carbon dioxide storage

The challenge of grid-scale intermittent energy remains a primary hurdle for renewable integration. While solar and wind power are among the cheapest and quickest ways to add electricity to the grid, their reliance on weather patterns necessitates reliable storage solutions. Energy Dome has emerged as a key player in this sector, utilizing compressed carbon dioxide to store energy for when the grid needs it.

Unlike traditional compressed-air energy storage, which utilities have used in underground caverns for decades, Energy Dome’s approach doesn’t require any specific geology to work. The system functions by compressing carbon dioxide to store energy. This allows for energy storage that can be more easily scaled to help grids around the world without the geographic constraints of legacy mechanical storage.

Tech trends in brief

OpenAI Math Breakthroughs: A new, unreleased model has generated 377 new math findings in fields ranging from number theory to physics, demonstrating that high-level mathematical reasoning can be achieved at a lower cost than previous math breakthroughs.

A new, unreleased model has generated 377 new math findings in fields ranging from number theory to physics, demonstrating that high-level mathematical reasoning can be achieved at a lower cost than previous math breakthroughs. Mistral’s New Frontier: Mistral is preparing to release “Mistral Large 4,” a 1-trillion-parameter model, also known as le Chonk.

Mistral is preparing to release “Mistral Large 4,” a 1-trillion-parameter model, also known as le Chonk. Data Center Constraints: Finland has ordered Google to halt a €13 billion data center project, citing environmental concerns—a move that underscores the growing tension between AI infrastructure expansion and local resource management.

Finland has ordered Google to halt a €13 billion data center project, citing environmental concerns—a move that underscores the growing tension between AI infrastructure expansion and local resource management. Advanced Hardware Materials: Absolics will start producing special glass panels for AI chips, a move designed to make next-generation computing hardware more powerful and efficient in data center environments.

The path toward next-generation computing

The industry’s transition toward glass-based chip packaging represents a material science breakthrough intended to reduce the energy demands of chips in AI data centers, as well as consumer laptops and mobile devices. By using glass panels, manufacturers can improve the efficiency of high-performance AI processors.