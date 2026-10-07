UN Human Rights Council Renews Sudan Fact-Finding Mission

UN Broadens Mandate Against Sudan’s Warring Factions

A record number of countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council voted this week to renew the mandate of the UN Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan. The resolution shows that more countries are pushing to end systemic impunity, as regional support increases. The Gambia, Mauritius, and Malawi joined South Africa in backing the mission’s continued investigation into human rights violations.

Documenting Atrocities in El Fasher

The mission remains tasked with collecting and preserving evidence for potential future prosecutions. Over the past year, its investigators have produced a series of reports, most notably a special inquiry into the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) assault on El Fasher. That investigation concluded the violence in the region bore the hallmarks of genocide.

Exposing Transnational Supply Chains

The mission has increasingly turned its focus toward the international dimensions of the war. Its most recent findings exposed a “transnational network” providing the RSF with weapons, logistics, training, and foreign personnel. The Human Rights Council’s latest resolution explicitly calls for heightened scrutiny of this supply chain, urging accountability for external actors whose support sustains operations involving international crimes across the full chain of responsibility.

The mission operates in coordination with the joint Fact-Finding Mission of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) to ensure their investigative efforts remain complementary. During the session, the Gambia emphasized the necessity of these legal mechanisms, stating that “truth, justice, and accountability are the foundation on which sustainable peace and reconciliation must be constructed.”

The Gap Between Mandate and Resources

Despite the political backing, the resolution stopped short of strengthening the mission’s operational capacity to preserve evidence—a move that civil society had identified as a critical requirement. While the mandate provides the legal framework for evidence collection, states have yet to provide the necessary resources to ensure this evidence is prepared in real time for potential criminal proceedings.

Diplomatic Pressure on the African Union

The path forward remains tied to broader diplomatic consensus. Proponents of the resolution are now looking toward the African Union Peace and Security Council, urging member states to formally consider the findings presented by the ACHPR mission. As the mandate continues, the focus remains on whether international pressure can disrupt the logistical networks fueling the conflict or if the mission’s findings will remain limited to documentation without a clear mechanism for prosecution.