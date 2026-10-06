UN Human Rights Council calls for Sudan ceasefire and extends mission

The United Nations Human Rights Council voted 28 to 10 on Monday in Geneva to condemn escalating drone strikes and attacks on civilians in Sudan, extending its independent international fact-finding mission while warning that the ongoing conflict has produced no viable military outcome.

Ceasefire Demands Amid Widening Civilian Toll

The 47-member council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate and complete ceasefire without preconditions. The war, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced more than 13 million people, human rights organizations estimate.

Both belligerents face heavy condemnation for widespread violations of international humanitarian law. Investigators highlighted indiscriminate aerial bombardments and drone strikes that have devastated schools, hospitals, and residential areas. United Nations figures indicate that drone attacks alone killed more than 1,100 people during the first five months of the year, showing a sharp tactical escalation by both the army and the RSF.

Atrocities in Darfur and Humanitarian Obstruction

In February, the UN fact-finding mission concluded that the RSF’s siege and capture of el-Fasher, the final military stronghold in North Darfur, bore the hallmarks of genocide. Investigators documented ethnic killings primarily targeting non-Arab groups, systematic deprivation of food and medicine, widespread sexual violence, and the destruction of local medical facilities.

Sudan Urges Member States to Reject Geneva Resolution

Ahead of the vote in Geneva, Sudan urged member states to reject the resolution, asserting that the council entirely failed to incorporate official reservations raised by Khartoum. Nine nations abstained from the vote alongside the 10 opposing ballots, reflecting deep divisions within the international community regarding sovereignty, monitoring mandates, and the most effective diplomatic pressure to halt the fighting.