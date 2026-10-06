Deleted PEGI Rating Details GTA 6 Gore, Drug Mechanics and Sex Scenes

European age-rating body PEGI assigned Grand Theft Auto 6 an 18 rating in a since-deleted listing that detailed graphic violence, drug use, and sexual content ahead of the game’s November 19 console release. The premature publication outlined specific gameplay mechanics and adult themes that developer Rockstar Games has not officially disclosed.

The PEGI 18 Age Rating and Deleted Listing Details

The Pan European Game Information organization published and subsequently removed a comprehensive breakdown of Grand Theft Auto 6. The rating summary stated that the upcoming title features strong graphic violence, strong sexual themes, and the use of illegal drugs. While Australia’s classification board previously issued a Mature rating for the game, the European regulator went significantly further in describing actionable player mechanics.

Rockstar has maintained a controlled marketing cadence since its August gameplay reveal, which introduced protagonists Jason and Lucia. The deleted PEGI documentation bypassed standard promotional messaging to itemize specific interactive features.

New Combat Mechanics Feature Realistic Decapitation and Dismemberment

According to the deleted PEGI text, the game incorporates violence described as bloody with a high degree of realism. Specific weapons are capable of causing greater damage, explicitly noting detailed decapitation and dismemberment. Previous entries in the franchise historically relied on blood pools, static bullet wound decals, and ragdoll physics animations rather than explicit dismemberment systems.

The European classification notes establish that combat mechanics will carry graphic consequences beyond the scope of past releases.

Players Can Carry and Snort Cocaine from Inventory

The regulatory filing outlined prominent and frequent drug use throughout the open-world environment. Players can directly access illegal substances from their inventory system. The database entry specifically cited an instance where players can carry cocaine and snort it from their hand at any point during gameplay.

The documentation omitted any explicit confirmation regarding whether these chemical substances provide temporary stat buffs, health recovery, or negative gameplay penalties.

Rating Notes Detail Sexual Intercourse and Strip Club Interactions

Sexual themes in the rating notes include explicit scenes of intercourse alongside occasional displays of sexual fetishes. The classification board detailed a functional strip club environment where players spend currency on private dances and physically interact by moving their hands onto the digital dancers’ bodies.

No official platform rollout has been announced for Windows or other personal computer systems. Parents and account administrators utilizing console family safety controls can apply the PEGI 18 restriction to block access ahead of the scheduled release.