Senators Warren and Blumenthal Seek Location of Trump Diamond Ring

Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal are demanding the White House disclose the current location of an 18-karat gold ring gifted to President Donald Trump by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC). The inquiry follows concerns that the $43,000 piece, featuring 321 diamonds, was a “cartoonish bribery attempt” linked to subsequent tariff exemptions for European diamonds.

The controversy centers on whether the ring, which features “45” and “47” iconography and the presidential seal, was accepted as a personal gift or as property of the United States. Under federal law, presidential gifts exceeding $750 in value must be treated as government property, yet the whereabouts of this specific item remain publicly unknown.

Diamond Gift Precedes European Tariff Exemptions

The ring was presented to U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White in June 2026, with the AWDC stating the gift was intended for the United States to celebrate the economic relationship between the two nations. Weeks after the ring was gifted, the Trump administration announced that European diamonds would be exempt from its trade tariffs.

Photo: The New Republic

In their letter to the AWDC and David Gotlib Luxury Cufflinks, Senators Warren and Blumenthal characterized the interaction as a “glaring appearance of impropriety.” They noted that the ring was engraved with the words, “Crafted in Antwerp for Donald John Trump,” rather than language designating it as a gift to the American people. The senators argue that the administration’s pattern of granting tariff relief to corporate entities that provide significant gifts—such as the exemptions granted to Apple following a $1.4 million donation to the inauguration committee—warrants a formal investigation into the handling of the diamond-encrusted ring.

Ring Design Includes Presidential Seal and Numbers

The design of the ring has become a focal point of the inquiry, specifically its inclusion of the numbers “45” and “47,” referencing President Trump’s status as the 45th and 47th president. The ring, which also contains 75 gemstones, includes “T” emblems and the presidential seal. These design choices, according to the senators, undermine claims that the ring was a neutral diplomatic gesture from the diamond industry.

Senators Probe Tariff Relief After Trump Was Gifted Diamond Ring

The White House has yet to provide a comment regarding the inquiry or the physical location of the ring. Typically, President Trump does not wear jewelry, including a wedding ring, which has led Senator Warren to raise the question: “Did Trump keep it for himself?”

Entity/Donor Reported Gift/Donation Policy Outcome Antwerp World Diamond Centre 18-karat gold ring ($43,000) European diamond tariff exemption Rolex CEO Gold bar and desk clock ($186,000) Reduced tariffs on Swiss imports Apple (Tim Cook) $1.4 million inauguration donation Exemptions for Chinese imports

Broader Challenges to Administrative Oversight

The senators’ demand for an accounting of the gift is part of an ongoing effort to determine if corporate interests successfully bypassed established trade policies. Whether the ring is currently held in a secure government archive or elsewhere remains a point of contention that the White House has yet to resolve.