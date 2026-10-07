Serie B Futsal: Sports Judge, decisions of Official Statement No. 110

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Futsal Division released Official Communiqué No. 110 on October 7, 2026, detailing a series of disciplinary actions following recent Serie B matches.
Clubs Fined for Supporter Conduct and Poor Facilities
Three clubs were hit with financial penalties due to the conduct of their supporters or inadequate facilities. Real Ciampino Academy was fined 250 euros because its supporters directed
gravely offensive and threatening phrases toward the officiating team throughout the second half of an away match. Club Latina Calcio a 5 received a 150-euro fine after supporters directed offensive remarks toward the timekeeper in the final minutes of a game. Castellamonte Calcio A5 was also fined 100 euros because the referees' locker room lacked hot water.
Players and Staff Receive Bans for on-Field Infractions
The Judge Sportivo handed down several individual bans following on-field infractions. Antonio Del Monaco (Città di Chieti) and Michael Cervellera (Audace Monopoli A.R.L.) have been inhibited from all activities until October 14, 2026, due to repeated protests against match officials. Andrea Colo (Gallinese DL) received a two-match suspension for
protesting in a blatant manner toward the referees.
Player disciplinary actions included:
- Two-match suspensions: Andrea Lombardo (Canosa A5) for elbowing an opponent, and Fabio Gaetano Frontino (IBS Le Crete) for a foul away from the play.
Administrative Compliance
Clubs must remit payment for all fines by October 21, 2026, via bank transfer to the Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena account held by the FIGC Divisione Calcio a 5. Any appeals regarding these decisions must be filed through the official sports justice platform as per established regulations. These procedures align with the standards set in FIGC Communiqué No. 166/a, which outlines specific payment methods including championship account debits and non-transferable cashier’s checks.
The regional governing bodies continue to refine oversight, as evidenced by the recent corrections to the 2026/2027 amateur competition regulations, which updated playoff and cup scheduling details for the current season.
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