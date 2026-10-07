Canada Permanently Halts Assisted Dying for Mental Illness Cases

The Canadian government officially announced on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, that it will indefinitely exclude individuals whose sole underlying medical condition is mental illness from accessing Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID). This legislation, which was previously scheduled to take effect in March 2027, will now be permanently halted to close the ongoing national debate surrounding the practice.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser confirmed in Parliament that the executive branch intends to introduce a legislative reform this autumn to amend the Criminal Code. The proposed changes will maintain the exclusion of mental health cases without establishing a future date for lifting the ban. Canadá ha tomado la decisión de no seguir adelante con la ampliación of the program for cases where la enfermedad mental sea la única base for the request, Fraser stated.

Rationale Behind the Legislative Shift

The government’s decision aligns with a recommendation issued in June by a special committee of deputies and senators. Minister Fraser cited two primary factors for the reversal: significant deficiencies in the accessibility of mental health services across various communities and a persistent lack of medical consensus regarding when a mental illness should be classified as irremediable. Aunque no existe un consenso perfecto sobre este tema, creemos que este es el enfoque correcto , the minister added.

Fraser: Canada to block MAID ‘where mental illness is the sole basis’

Evolution of Assisted Dying in Canada