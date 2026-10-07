Kim Min-jae threw boots and sat out training after substitution

Milestones Overshadowed by Locker-Room Friction

A precise free kick curled into the lower corner of the net for his 59th international goal. With that strike, Son Heung-min surpassed legendary forward Cha Bum-kun to become the all-time leading scorer in A-matches for South Korean football.

Yet this historic milestone celebration is overshadowed by a bumpy stretch of performances. Following a managerial transition from Hong Myung-bo to the regime led by Moreno, fresh concerns over squad harmony have surfaced. While the squad opened this international window with a victory over Ecuador, it subsequently suffered a heavy defeat to Uruguay followed by a sluggish display against Venezuela.

Boots Thribut Tossed in Open Defiance

The underlying fractures within the roster became publicly visible during the Venezuela fixture, when Kim Min-jae reacted strongly to being substituted. Showing clear displeasure with the team’s ongoing performance levels, Kim threw his football boots on the bench.

Addressing the media regarding the incident, national team defender Kim Min-jae stated, First of all, I think it is most important for the team to unite as one. Instead of individuals shining, I think that when the entire team becomes one, we can bring about good results, and I think the way to raise the team level is for everyone to hit their heads down and work hard together.

The Cost of Public Dissent

Following his candid remarks, Kim sat out training sessions and was omitted from the squad list for the subsequent match against Uzbekistan. While his actions were viewed as rough around the edges, the episode left the national setup grappling with significant internal questions regardless of assigned blame.

Reflecting on the squad’s general state, Son Heung-min acknowledged the situation, stating, It is true that the atmosphere was heavy. From my perspective, I think that is a good sign. It means there is that much affection for this team….

Administrative Vacuum Deepens Crisis

Compounding the players’ on-field frustrations are broader structural issues at the administrative level. Operating amid an ongoing vacancy for the head of the national football association alongside an interim coaching staff, the rudderless national team appears caught in the long shadow of the North and Central America World Cup preparations.

As the squad prepares for its next commitments under the interim technical direction, attention turns toward how the leadership and players resolve these internal divides before competitive fixtures resume.