California couple arrested for abusing 14 children in surrogacy network, Blick reports

Federal and local authorities in Southern California have dismantled what prosecutors describe as a sophisticated network of abuse operating behind the facade of a surrogacy agency, arresting a 66-year-old man and his 39-year-old wife after investigators uncovered at least 14 children subjected to systematic violence inside a luxury residence, Blick reported.

The arrests of Guojun X. and Silvia Z. on Tuesday at their estate in Arcadia, an affluent suburb northeast of Los Angeles, followed a multi-month investigation led by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors revealed that the couple operated a surrogacy agency while retaining numerous infants and toddlers born through surrogacy for themselves in what officials termed a “house of horrors.”

Surveillance Cameras Record Abuse of Children

The scale of the alleged operation came to light during a press conference held by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. Investigators determined that the luxury residence was outfitted with 32 interior surveillance cameras, which inadvertently recorded the routine abuse of the young victims.

Photo: rtl.de

According to evidence cited by Blick, RTL, and Nachrichten.at, footage recovered from the home’s security system shows a total of six nannies acting on direct instructions from the primary suspects. The caregivers were reportedly ordered to use physical force to discipline the children, with surveillance footage capturing nannies striking infants and toddlers with objects including sticks, shoes, and direct slaps or kicks.

The youngest victim identified in the initial phase of the investigation was a two-month-old infant. Prosecutors noted that the operation maintained a strict, abusive disciplinary regime across the sprawling property.

The criminal case was initially sparked in 2025, according to the coordinated reporting of the outlets, when an infant from the household was brought to a local hospital suffering from severe head injuries. While the suspects claimed the child had fallen out of a bed, attending physicians disputed the explanation, suspecting acute physical abuse and alerting child welfare authorities.

Arcadia couple arrested in surrogacy child abuse case

Police subsequently raided the property in 2025, taking the couple into temporary custody and removing 15 young children from the premises to place them under the care of county child protective services. However, formal criminal charges were finalized only recently.

Defendants Face Prison Time as One Nanny Remains at Large

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed formal felony counts against the primary defendants. Guojun X. faces up to 17 years and four months in state prison if convicted on all counts, while Silvia Z. faces a maximum sentence of 11 years and eight months.

Photo: nachrichten.at

Authorities have also charged one of the employed caregivers, identified in court documents as Chunmei L., with assault. Law enforcement agencies confirmed that Chunmei L. remains at large, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. If captured and convicted, she faces up to 12 years behind bars.

Echoes of Past California Captivity Cases

The discovery in Arcadia has drawn immediate comparisons to historical child abuse cases in California, most notably the 2018 discovery of the Turpin family household in Perris, California, as detailed by Blick. In that prior case, David and Louise Turpin kept their 13 biological children—ranging in age from 2 to 29—locked in total isolation, chained to beds, starved, and subjected to severe physical abuse.