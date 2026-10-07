Fred Hutch: tRNA1Arg(UCU) Reverses Hormone Resistance in Prostate Cancer

Researchers at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center have identified that the transfer-RNA molecule tRNA1Arg(UCU) acts as a molecular regulator which, when depleted in advanced prostate cancer, drives resistance to hormone therapies, but restoring its levels experimentally completely reverses this resistance and restores therapeutic sensitivity.

Low tRNA1Arg(UCU) Levels Correlate with Hormone Therapy Resistance

Advanced prostate cancer frequently develops resistance to standard hormone therapies, posing a major hurdle in clinical oncology. According to findings published in Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-11153-8), a research team led by the Fred Hutch Cancer Center investigated the role of tRNA1Arg(UCU) in controlling cellular identity and treatment response. In androgen-receptor-dependent tumors, this specific transfer-RNA appears in high concentrations. However, in therapy-resistant tumors, its levels drop significantly.

Statistical evaluations via DESeq2 demonstrated a log2 fold change of -0.338, backed by an adjusted false discovery rate of 2.42×10⁻²⁰, while edgeR analyses confirmed similar downregulation at a log2 fold change of -0.336. Mechanistically, proteins TARDBP and ZSCAN29 bind directly to the gene locus of tRNA1Arg(UCU) to regulate its activity. This molecule supports the production of SMARCC2, a component of the SWI/SNF chromatin-remodeling complex.

Clinical Correlation with Bone Metastasis and Prognosis

Laboratory findings from the Fred Hutch group align directly with clinical patient data.

These samples were secured under an Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved protocol, and investigators processed the genetic material via Illumina NovaSeq X Plus sequencing systems, aligning reads against the GRCh38/hg38 reference genome using STAR v2.7.3a.

Restoring tRNA1Arg(UCU) Re-Sensitizes Hormone-Resistant Cancer Cells

What the Molecule Does: tRNA1Arg(UCU) acts like a cellular compass, helping prostate cancer cells maintain a state that remains vulnerable to standard hormone-blocking treatments.

tRNA1Arg(UCU) acts like a cellular compass, helping prostate cancer cells maintain a state that remains vulnerable to standard hormone-blocking treatments. Why Resistance Happens: When tumors lose this specific transfer-RNA, they alter their internal structure—via chromatin remodeling—and successfully evade anti-androgen drugs.

When tumors lose this specific transfer-RNA, they alter their internal structure—via chromatin remodeling—and successfully evade anti-androgen drugs. Future Therapeutic Potential: Restoring the supply of this RNA molecule in laboratory models completely re-sensitized the stubborn cancer cells, opening doors for potential cross-tumor therapies in lung and breast cancers.

References