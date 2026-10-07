Low tRNAArg(UCU)-1 Levels Drive Treatment Resistance in Prostate Cancer

How tRNA Dosage Alters Prostate Cancer Treatment Resistance

Researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle discovered that a specific transfer RNA molecule, tRNAArg(UCU)-1, heavily influences whether prostate cancer cells become resistant to treatment. Published in Nature, the study reveals that high levels of this tRNA appear in cancer cells responding to androgen treatment, while resistant cells show markedly low levels.

tRNA Levels Influence Prostate Cancer Resistance and Survival

Redefining tRNA Function: Transfer RNAs were historically considered simple housekeeping molecules involved in protein synthesis. This research demonstrates they actively direct cancer cell identity and treatment resistance.

Transfer RNAs were historically considered simple housekeeping molecules involved in protein synthesis. This research demonstrates they actively direct cancer cell identity and treatment resistance. Clinical Correlations: Analyzing data from 35 prostate cancer patients, scientists linked diminished levels of tRNAArg(UCU)-1 to earlier bone metastasis and shorter survival rates.

Analyzing data from 35 prostate cancer patients, scientists linked diminished levels of tRNAArg(UCU)-1 to earlier bone metastasis and shorter survival rates. Therapeutic Reversal: Experimental laboratory models showed that reducing this tRNA induces resistance to androgen-receptor inhibitors, whereas restoring its expression reverses the effect and resensitizes the tumor cells.

Molecular Mechanisms Driving Lineage Switches

The investigation demonstrates that tRNAArg(UCU)-1 specifically supports the production of SMARCC2. This protein forms part of a larger complex that regulates chromatin access, controlling how DNA is read and maintaining cellular identity. When tRNA levels drop, prostate cancer cells can undergo a lineage switch, acquiring neuroendocrine or nerve-like features that evade standard hormone-blocking therapies. Further upstream, the team identified two DNA-binding proteins, TARDBP and ZSCAN29, acting as direct regulators of the tRNA itself.

Photo: Inside Precision Medicine

Co-lead author Andrew Hsieh, MD, professor and associate director of Fred Hutch’s Human Biology Division, noted the paradigm shift in a press statement:

“The discovery opens an entirely new realm of cancer biology that was previously unrecognized. Historically, tRNAs have been thought to play a bystander role in cell maintenance and disease, but our study shows that tRNAs can actively shape the identity of cancer cells.”

Parameter Finding Clinical Implication Target Molecule tRNAArg(UCU)-1 Biomarker candidate for treatment-resistant prostate cancer Downstream Target SMARCC2 protein Maintains chromatin structure and cellular lineage identity Patient Outcomes Low tRNA expression Associated with accelerated bone metastasis and reduced survival

Broader Implications for Oncology and Therapeutics

While the study used advanced prostate cancer models as an archetype, the biological mechanism may extend well beyond this single malignancy. First author Yeon Soo Kim, PhD, explained that researchers can apply this investigative approach to other cancer types that undergo treatment-induced lineage switches, such as lung and breast cancers. Funding and resources for the underlying research were managed through institutional frameworks at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, supporting both animal model studies and human tissue analysis under approved institutional review board protocols.

References