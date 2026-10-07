Beni Rae Harmony Appointed Asst White House Press Secretary, per dnes.dir.bg

Beni Rae Harmony, a 24-year-old former White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, has been appointed as assistant White House press secretary in President Donald Trump’s administration, according to the Bulgarian news site dnes.dir.bg.

From Conservative Media to the White House Press Office

Harmony steps into the administration’s communication team following a career within conservative media and political circles. Before reporting from the White House, she worked as a press advisor for Jack Posobiec, a figure in the movement associated with Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. Her political communications background also includes a stint as deputy press secretary for Republican U.S. Representatives Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz.

The appointment comes as the White House press office manages a vacancy left by chief press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who stepped down in August following the birth of her child.

Harmony confirmed her new role in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, on October 2, 2026. “I’m excited to announce that I am joining the Trump Administration as Asst. White House Press Secretary,” she wrote, expressing gratitude to President Trump for the opportunity and the trust placed in her.

White House Welcomes Beni Rae Harmony to Communication Team

Public attention turned toward Harmony after a 2021 holiday photograph circulated widely across social media platforms, showing her wearing a t-shirt featuring an anti-Biden slogan while holding a rifle.

Anna Kelly, chief deputy press secretary for the White House, addressed the appointment in comments provided to Newsweek, stating, “Beni Rae Harmony is a trusted voice of the MAGA movement as a correspondent in the White House. She will be an exceptional addition to the communication team of President Trump as assistant press secretary—we look forward to her joining us.”

Role Organization / Individual Assistant White House Press Secretary Beni Rae Harmony Previous White House Correspondent Real America’s Voice Prior Congressional Role Deputy Press Secretary for Reps. Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz

In her public statements regarding the transition, Harmony emphasized her focus on the administration’s stated goals, concluding her announcement with the phrase, “America First.”