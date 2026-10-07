Arisa sent a demo to Stefano De Martino via WhatsApp for Sanremo 2027

Italian singer Arisa has submitted a demo track to Stefano De Martino via WhatsApp for consideration in the 77th Festival of Sanremo, though the newly appointed artistic director has not yet replied. Speaking at a press conference for The Voice Senior, the artist confirmed her proactive bid for the upcoming 2027 music festival.

The Bottom Line For Sanremo 2027

The Submission: Arisa confirmed sending an unpolished musical demo directly to Stefano De Martino’s personal phone via WhatsApp.

Arisa confirmed sending an unpolished musical demo directly to Stefano De Martino’s personal phone via WhatsApp. The Response: De Martino has not replied to the message, with the singer noting she believes he is currently unresponsive to all inquiries.

De Martino has not replied to the message, with the singer noting she believes he is currently unresponsive to all inquiries. The Strategy: The artist stated her intention to continue sending material to the number, treating the application process as an ongoing pursuit.

Arisa Targets Sanremo 2027 With Direct WhatsApp Pitch

With more than four months remaining before the official launch of the 77th Festival of Sanremo, Italian pop singer Arisa has initiated an early pitch to secure a spot in the competition. This year, the dual role of host and artistic director belongs entirely to Stefano De Martino for the 2027 and 2028 editions.

During the press presentation for the upcoming season of Rai 1’s The Voice Senior—where Arisa returns as a vocal coach—she addressed whether she intends to return to the prestigious Ariston stage. Last year, the singer finished fourth in the final top five with her entry “Magica favola.” Looking ahead to the 2027 contest, she admitted to bypassing traditional administrative channels by delivering an early musical sketch straight to the decision-maker’s mobile device.

She emphasized that the recorded material is far from its final arrangement and requires substantial refinement before it can be considered a finished product.

Waiting For A Reply From De Martino

Despite making her intentions clear, the artist’s digital outreach has not yielded a confirmation or critique from the new artistic director. De Martino has maintained silence regarding the submission.

Photo: Il Fatto Quotidiano

«Non mi ha risposto, ma credo che in questo momento lui non risponda a nessuno», Arisa remarked, indicating that the lack of acknowledgment should not necessarily be interpreted as a formal rejection given the early stage of the selection process. Rather than stepping back, she adopted a humorous tone about her persistence:

Io comunque continuerò a mandarla su quel WhatsApp, continuerò a bussare.

The festival itself is slated to run from February 16 to February 20, 2027.

Sanremo 2027, Arisa: "I already sent my song but De Martino hasn't replied"

Sanremo As A Cultural Showcase

Reflecting on her history with the competition—which includes a victory in the newcomers section in 2009 with “Sincerità” and a major win among the champions in 2014 with “Controvento”—Arisa defended the emotional weight of participating in the televised event.

«Non è un’esperienza pesante», she explained, noting that the exposure provided by the Ariston remains unmatched in the Italian music industry. «Sanremo è l’occasione più importante che abbiamo in Italia per esporlo e per raccontare quello che ci ha portato a scrivere un brano. Io voglio parlare a tutti.»

Photo: Libero

Key Milestone Details for Sanremo 2027 Artistic Leadership Stefano De Martino (Host and Artistic Director) Submission Deadline November 23 Cast Announcement Beginning November 29 Festival Dates February 16 – February 20, 2027

While major international names like Dua Lipa are already circulating among early festival rumors, established Italian veterans are actively positioning their catalogs for evaluation.