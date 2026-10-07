Leaked audio: Texas AG Ken Paxton blames affordability for midterm struggles

The Texas attorney general pointed to affordability as his campaign’s biggest problem during a private fundraiser, leaked audio reveals.

Behind Closed Doors at the Texas Fundraiser

Voter frustration over affordability remains the primary hurdle for his campaign, the Texas attorney general told donors behind closed doors.

The audio leak lands as Donald Trump heads to Texas on Wednesday. That visit falls just hours before a competitive slate of midterm debates and follows warnings from the president suggesting that Iran could target Los Angeles and San Diego. In response to those remarks, California officials announced plans to actively monitor potential security concerns.

High-Stakes Debates and Tight Polling in Iowa

Political focus sharpens nationwide as voters prepare for another major round of midterm debates, highlighted by a high-stakes face-off in Iowa. Republican nominee for US Senate Ashley Hinson squares off against Democratic state representative and Paralympian Josh Turek at 8 p.m. ET.

Leaked audio reveals Ken Paxton COMPLAINING about his campaign: “It is a challenge”

The Iowa Senate race has emerged as one of the most competitive contests of the cycle. A Democrat has not won a Senate election in the state since 2008, yet a recent New York Times and Siena College poll shows Turek trailing Hinson by just a single percentage point.

Diverging Records on Tariffs and Military Action

As presidential approval ratings sink to a new low, Hinson has pushed back on parts of Donald Trump’s recent agenda. She has publicly called for an end to the war in Iran.

That stance stands in stark contrast to her legislative record. Hinson has consistently voted against House war powers resolutions designed to curb military action.

On trade, the congresswoman has criticized the administration’s recent pause on tariffs for foreign beef imports. She argues the policy directly harms the financial bottom line for Iowa cattle ranchers.