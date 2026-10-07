Takomo Enters Putter Market With Lumo B1 and M1

Takomo has officially entered the putter market with the launch of the Lumo B1 blade and Lumo M1 mallet, featuring an affordable price point under $250 alongside a unique center-of-gravity-balanced, low-torque design.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Custom fitting requirements shift slightly as players evaluate single-bend shaft alignments and specific headweight configurations ranging from 352g to 362g.

Acquisition and Engineering Roots Behind the Lumo Line

The engineering foundation for Takomo’s entry into the category stems from its acquisition of Finnish putter specialist Otso Golf in 2025. Following the buyout, Miikka Farin joined the company, bringing specialized single-bend shaft designs that alter conventional face rotation dynamics. This acquisition enabled the brand to develop a center-of-gravity-balanced, low-torque architecture for both inaugural models.

Rather than chasing oversized footprints, the equipment design prioritizes mid-sized profiles. The M1 mallet remains approachable while boosting stability and alignment confidence, whereas the B1 packages the identical low-torque performance into a wide-body blade shape tailored for traditionalists.

There's two of them?! (Takomo LUMO Putter)

Takomo Lumo Putters Feature 303 Stainless Steel

Both the Lumo B1 and M1 are milled from 303 stainless steel and feature mid-depth grooves engineered to deliver a soft feel and a consistent roll across the face. The equipment lineup matches the clean, understated aesthetic established across Takomo’s full golf club catalog, offering buyers two distinct finish options.

Model Available Lengths Headweights Loft / Lie Onset Lumo B1 (Blade) 33, 34, 35 in. 362g, 357g, 352g 3° / 70° 8 mm Lumo M1 (Mallet) 33, 34, 35 in. 362g, 357g, 352g 3° / 70° 14 mm

Orders for the Lumo B1 and M1 opened on Takomo’s website, with pricing set at $219 for the satin steel finish and $239 for the DLC black option. Golfers looking to dial in specific club-fitting parameters for the new line can access locations through network providers such as True Spec Golf.

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