Xiaomi begins internal compilation tests for HyperOS 4

Xiaomi has begun internal compilation tests for HyperOS 4 in China, utilizing Android 17 as its foundation, while users across global markets await an official compatibility roster to see if their Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO devices will receive the next major platform upgrade.

Early Software Builds and the Search for Device Compatibility

Development builds for HyperOS 4 are already moving through testing environments in China. The company has not yet published a definitive, globally verified list of eligible hardware. Consequently, current compatibility forecasts rely heavily on engineering history and firmware leak tracking.

Recent devices across the core Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO ecosystems hold the strongest technical position for upgrade eligibility. High-end handsets like the Xiaomi 17 series, along with the Xiaomi 15, 14, and 13 lineups, appear as primary candidates. Foldable hardware, including the Xiaomi MIX Flip, MIX Flip 2, MIX Fold 3, and MIX Fold 4, shares this trajectory.

Mid-tier and performance-focused lines also line up for the transition. The Redmi Note 17, Note 15, and Note 14 generations, alongside the Redmi 15, Redmi K, and Turbo families, are expected to support Android 17. Tablet infrastructure follows a similar path through the Redmi Pad 2 and Pad 2 Pro.

For the POCO brand, hardware cycles point toward widespread adoption across the POCO F8, F7, and F6 series. Mid-range and entry configurations, such as the POCO X8, X7, and X6 Pro, alongside recent M-series and C-series devices like the POCO M8, M7, C85, and C81, round out the anticipated update pool.

Hardware Cuts and the End of the Support Lifecycle

Older architectures face strict hardware cutoffs. Engineering projections derived from historical support windows indicate that the Xiaomi 12 series and preceding generations will not transition to HyperOS 4. Specialized variants, including the Xiaomi 13 Lite and Civi 3, alongside legacy models from the MIX line, have reached the end of their major operating system support windows.

System upgrades and security patches operate on distinct timelines. The cessation of Android version updates does not instantly trigger a blackout for security maintenance. Older handsets that miss out on HyperOS 4 may still pull localized security patches depending on their specific carrier agreements and regional device lifecycles.

Verification requires auditing individual regional support matrices rather than assuming uniform global policies. A device capable of processing Android 17 system calls must still align with the manufacturer’s designated software maintenance schedule.

Interface Architecture and Artificial Intelligence Integration

HyperOS 4 integrates core Android 17 frameworks with proprietary system modifications engineered by Xiaomi. Test builds reveal an updated user interface emphasizing increased transparency layers, depth effects, dynamic stacking widgets, a reconfigured control center, and a redesigned lock screen.

Artificial intelligence functions heavily in the platform architecture. Internal code points to local and cloud-assisted utilities designed to summarize audio recordings and meetings, generate automated structured outlines within the Notes application, and execute real-time text correction, translation, and rewriting directly from the keyboard interface. Advanced capabilities are also assigned to an updated iteration of Super XiaoAI.

Regional software distribution policies will dictate feature availability. Certain artificial intelligence processing modules remain restricted to the Chinese market or rely exclusively on localized Google ecosystem services in international territories.

Deployment Timelines Across Domestic and International Markets

Internal release schedules position the initial stable rollouts for Chinese markets to begin around October 15, 2026. Secondary device tiers are slated to receive the stable builds throughout November and December.

International regions, including Mexico, follow an independent timeline. Xiaomi has not yet released a definitive global rollout schedule for HyperOS 4, leaving international users dependent on sequential regional announcements. Global infrastructure continues to manage the preceding HyperOS 3 distribution schedules, maintaining a gradual release cadence that varies by model category and geographic market.