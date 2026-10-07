Digital Metrology Solutions releases OmniSurf 5.0 software

Digital Metrology Solutions released OmniSurf 5.0 software, expanding surface profile analysis beyond quality labs into product development, manufacturing, and supply chains with batch processing and hundreds of ISO 29210 and ASME parameters.

OmniSurf 5.0 Brings Surface Metrology Out of the Quality Lab

Most surface texture software remains tied to a single measurement system locked inside a quality lab. OmniSurf 5.0 changes that deployment model by allowing engineers and designers to explore surface data gathered from multiple measurement systems across different stages of manufacturing and supply chains.

Batch processing capabilities let teams rapidly qualify processes and suppliers while digging into the root causes of production issues. Digital Metrology Solutions released the software as both a single-use license and a subscription package designed for IT-managed environments.

“Roughness measurements hold a wealth of information. Yet most gauges reduce that data to a few parameters or maybe a static graph,” said Mark Malburg, president of Digital Metrology Solutions. “Numbers alone aren’t enough to tell how a part is performing, or why it failed.”

OmniSurf 5 0 Surface Roughness Analysis Software Introduction – Digital Metrology

Engineers can now interact directly with profile data to fine-tune production processes. Malburg noted that the software brings surface analysis out of the lab and into everyone’s hands.

OmniSurf 5.0 Uses Standardized Parameters for Analysis

The revamped OmniSurf 5.0 interface walks users step-by-step through the analysis process. It visually displays the immediate effects of every pre-processing adjustment, geometry extraction, and filtering operation.

The platform includes hundreds of parameters drawn from ISO 29210, ASME, and function-specific standards. These metrics are built to connect physical texture directly to part performance.

The Wavelength Content graph displays data shapes with greater clarity than any other software. Users can interact directly with this graph to build filtering specifications based on actual measured data.

New Tools Analyze Surface Wear and Morphology

OmniSurf 5.0 introduces specialized analytical capabilities absent from any other software. The macro wear tool computes the depths and volumes of wear scars quickly.

Micro Wear analysis measures microscopic amounts of wear without requiring accelerated testing cycles. Meanwhile, morphological filters reveal hidden voids where fluid leaks could occur and highlight sharp surface features capable of causing cracking or oil film penetration points.

“The original OmniSurf gave users the ability to explore their surface textures, for the first time,” Malburg stated. “The 5.0 release dramatically builds on that foundation, adding dozens of new tools to address new standards, new production challenges, and new ways of specifying texture.”