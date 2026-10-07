White Sox, Dodgers, Rays and Brewers can advance in MLB playoffs Wednesday

The 2026 MLB divisional playoffs feature a high-stakes Wednesday schedule on October 7, 2026, where up to four franchises—the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Milwaukee Brewers—can secure their spots in the league championship series with victories.

Chicago White Sox Pursue ALDS Sweep Over Cleveland

Action gets underway at 4 p.m. ET as the Chicago White Sox host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 3 of their American League Division Series. Holding a commanding 2-0 series lead, the White Sox enter the contest with an opportunity to complete a clean sweep. Coverage for this opening matinee is broadcast nationally on TBS and truTV.

Los Angeles Dodgers Eye Clincher Against Atlanta Braves

In the afternoon window at 6 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the Atlanta Braves for Game 4 of their National League Division Series. Up 2-1 in the series, the Dodgers sit just one win away from advancing to the NLCS. FS1 carries the live broadcast.

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The Braves face immediate elimination on their home turf. Front-office metrics and postseason analytics highlight the value of Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose performances have anchored Los Angeles during high-pressure moments.

Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers Seek Closing Victories

The evening slate features two more teams on the doorstep of advancement. At 8 p.m. ET on TBS and truTV, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS, aiming to finish off a series sweep. Later at 10 p.m. ET on FS1, the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers battle the San Diego Padres in Game 4.

While the Brewers look to close out the Padres and punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series, San Diego aims to rebound from recent stumbles and force a decisive Game 5.

Series Teams Involved Current Series Lead Game 4 / Game 3 Date Broadcast Network ALDS Game 3 Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox White Sox lead 2-0 October 7, 2026 (4 p.m. ET) TBS / truTV NLDS Game 4 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Dodgers lead 2-1 October 7, 2026 (6 p.m. ET) FS1 ALDS Game 3 Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Rays lead 2-0 October 7, 2026 (8 p.m. ET) TBS / truTV NLDS Game 4 Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Brewers lead 2-1 October 7, 2026 (10 p.m. ET) FS1

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