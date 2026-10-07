BYD presents SUV and pickup lineup at Paris Motor Show

Chinese automaker BYD is positioning its latest vehicle lineup to challenge established European and Japanese market leaders at the Paris Motor Show, featuring a compact SUV designed to contest the Renault Duster and a midsize pickup engineered to take on the Toyota Hilux.

The Bottom Line

Market Expansion: BYD is showcasing its Super Hybrid DM-i and 100% electric vehicle lineup at the Paris Motor Show from October 12 to October 18, 2026.

BYD is showcasing its Super Hybrid DM-i and 100% electric vehicle lineup at the Paris Motor Show from October 12 to October 18, 2026. Direct Competition: The Atto 2 DM-i targets the Renault Duster segment, while the BYD Shark pickup challenges the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Frontier.

The Atto 2 DM-i targets the Renault Duster segment, while the BYD Shark pickup challenges the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Frontier. European Strategy: The company is using the event to outline its commercial trajectory in France and broader Europe, where it is one of the most sold brands.

Paris Motor Show Launch Strategy

The company’s active exhibition stand in Paris highlights a broad offensive of SUVs, pickups, and urban electric models. The automaker’s press conference on Monday, October 12, 2026, serves as a platform to review its sales growth in France and across Europe. Management is using the venue to detail its commercial roadmap for the region.

The display features a combination of battery electric vehicles and Super Hybrid variants designed to bridge the gap between pure electric driving and long-distance capability. Among the electric lineup, the Dolphin Surf features a five-passenger configuration, accompanied by the Atto 3 EVO, the Seal sedan, and the Sealion 7 SUV.

Drivetrain Engineering and Model Specifications

The core of BYD’s vehicle presentation rests on the DM-i Super Hybrid technology architecture. This system prioritizes electric motor propulsion for daily driving while engaging an internal combustion engine to extend total driving range.

Model Vehicle Class Primary Competitors Key Powertrain Metric Atto 2 DM-i SUV Renault Duster, Toyota Yaris Cross Super Hybrid DM-i range extension Dolphin G DM-i Urban Vehicle N/A 105 km EV range / 1,040 km total BYD Shark Midsize Pickup Toyota Hilux, Nissan Frontier 436 CV / 650 Nm / 0-100 km/h in 5.7s

The Dolphin G DM-i holds a specific designation as the first model engineered and developed specifically for Europe by the Chinese company. It delivers up to 105 kilometers of pure electric range, a combined distance threshold of 1,040 kilometers, and a rated mixed fuel consumption of 1.4 liters per 100 kilometers.

Pickup Market Entry With the Shark

Marking its entry into the European utility segment, the BYD Shark pickup truck utilizes the DMO (Dual Mode Off-road) Super Hybrid architecture. The system integrates all-wheel-drive functionality with electric assistance for off-road operations.

Photo: Radio Mitre

The vehicle generates a maximum output of 436 CV and 650 Nm of torque. The pickup accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds, providing a combined driving range of approximately 675 kilometers.

For commercial utility applications, the Shark features a towing capacity of up to 2,500 kilograms, a payload limit of 790 kilograms, and a cargo bed volume rated at 1,200 liters. Having already launched in South American markets to challenge the leadership of the Hilux, the model now anchors the brand’s commercial rollout in Europe alongside its passenger SUV range.