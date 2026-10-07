SEB Bank Raises Term Deposit Rates Up to 2.50% Following ECB Decisions

Following monetary tightening by the European Central Bank, SEB banka is raising fixed-term deposit rates for retail customers across all maturities, effective October 8. The move lifts the 12-month rate to 2.40% and pushes 24- and 36-month offerings to 2.50%.

Yield Adjustments Across Term Structures

12-Month Rate: Incremented from 2.20% to 2.40% starting October 8.

Incremented from 2.20% to 2.40% starting October 8. Longer Maturities: 24-month and 36-month deposits both reach 2.50%.

24-month and 36-month deposits both reach 2.50%. Catalyst: Driven by the ECB lifting its overnight deposit facility rate to 2.50% in September.

ECB Rate Trajectory Drives Retail Banking Shifts

The European Central Bank’s ongoing monetary policy adjustments since June continue to reshape the regional savings market. In response to these shifts, SEB banka is implementing its second retail deposit rate hike since June. The upcoming adjustments apply to private individuals establishing fixed-term contracts.

Oļegs Andrejevs, Uzkrājumu, ieguldījumu un pensiju piedāvājuma vadītājs at SEB banka, noted the shifting appetite among retail depositors. “Pēdējos gados piedzīvojām gan augstas procentu likmes, gan to kritumu,” Andrejevs stated, pointing out that fixed-rate placements are regaining traction for investors seeking capital preservation without risk.

Deposit Term Previous Rate New Rate (Effective Oct 8) 12 Months 2.20% 2.40% 24 Months Unspecified 2.50% 36 Months Unspecified 2.50%

Inflation Pressures and Upcoming Central Bank Decisions

The central bank’s rate actions are explicitly designed to counteract inflationary pressures that erode purchasing power. By establishing higher nominal yields on overnight and fixed-term savings products, monetary authorities aim to incentivize capital retention.

Market participants are now looking toward the upcoming ECB governing council meetings scheduled for October and December. While financial markets anticipate flat rates during the October gathering, current pricing models project that in December there could be another increase, pending incoming macroeconomic and inflation prints.