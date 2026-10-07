Iran warns US and Israel of retaliation and claims weapon output rose 2.5x

Iran warned the United States and Israel on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, that any fresh military strikes will trigger a devastating retaliation, as Tehran claimed to have expanded its weapons manufacturing capacity 2.5 times beyond pre-war levels.

The latest diplomatic and military friction follows a destructive exchange earlier this year. A major military confrontation erupted on February 28, 2026, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iranian nuclear and military facilities alongside high-ranking defense officials. That initial war lasted for forty days before an April 8 ceasefire paused widespread operations, though sporadic fighting has persisted.

Defense Ministry Warnings and Retaliatory Targets

Tehran is signaling that its armed forces are prepared for any escalation. Speaking on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Ministry of Defense Spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik stated that any renewed aggression would be met with a decisive response designed to inflict severe losses on opposing forces.

Photo: Kompas.com

When questioned about potential threats directed at specific geographic points like Kuh-e Golang, or Gunung Pickaxe, Talaei-Nik maintained that the Iranian military has already mapped out and prepared a comprehensive roster of potential targets for immediate counter-strikes.

Alongside verbal warnings, Iran’s military preparations extend directly to civilian mobilization. Training centers have been opened in public spaces such as Imam Hussein Square and Haft-e Tir Square in Tehran. These facilities have welcomed volunteers, including female participants like 45-year-old Raheleh Ghadiri, to undergo firearm handling instruction in preparation for potential ground incursions.

Industrial Expansion and Strategic Alliances

Behind the political posturing lies a significant acceleration in domestic defense manufacturing. Talaei-Nik reported that Iran’s production capacity for weaponry, defense hardware, and ammunition has surged to 2.5 times its output prior to the February 28 outbreak of hostilities, with certain munitions categories tripling in production volume.

Photo: Kumparan.com

The Ministry of Defense network now oversees the production of more than 1,000 distinct defense systems, weapon variants, and equipment types.

Metric / Focus Area Reported Status (October 2026) Defense Production Capacity Increased 2.5x compared to pre-February 28 levels Specific Weapon Categories Output tripled for select munitions Managed Equipment Types Over 1,000 systems, weapons, and ammunition types in production Civilian Preparedness Centers Opened in Imam Hussein and Haft-e Tir Squares, Tehran

Beyond domestic manufacturing, Tehran continues to lean on external diplomatic partners. Talaei-Nik confirmed that strategic cooperation and defense diplomacy with Russia and China remain active under existing bilateral agreements. Consultations between Iranian officials and their counterparts in Moscow and Beijing have intensified across several defense sectors, though specific operational details of these arrangements were not disclosed.