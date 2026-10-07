Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai Win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for Asymmetric Synthesis Discoveries

Japanese and French chemists have won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for breakthroughs in asymmetric organic synthesis, tackling a century-old biological mystery involving mirror-image molecules. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 12 million Swedish crown prize to Henri B. Kagan and Genso Soai, marking the second year Japan has produced a chemistry laureate.

Left and right hands mirror each other yet cannot overlap. Molecules share this geometric trait, known as chirality, forming pairs of mirror-image isomers. Living organisms rely predominantly on a single handedness of these molecules, a property called homochirality, particularly in amino acids. Manufacturing these substances in a laboratory typically yields an equal mix of both forms. Because human bodies interact with each isomer differently, selectively synthesizing only the desired form remains a fundamental challenge for the chemical industry.

Nonlinear Effects and Self-Catalysis in Molecular Synthesis

This phenomenon, termed a nonlinear effect, proved that the degree of asymmetry between catalyst and product does not scale linearly. Chemists leveraged this mechanism to direct reactions toward producing higher yields of specific mirror-image molecules.

In 1995, Soai demonstrated a reaction that amplified an initial 2 percent enantiomeric excess up to 87 percent. By 2003, his laboratory achieved reactions that produced virtually pure single-handed molecules from initially unbiased starting materials.

The Nobel Committee noted that these methodologies illuminate why biological systems favor specific molecular orientations. The discoveries also streamline manufacturing processes across pharmaceuticals, fragrances, agrochemicals, and advanced materials. Hainer Linke, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, described the findings as a solution to a century-old chemical mystery.

Laureates and International Recognition

Soai becomes the tenth Japanese national to win the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Factoring in researchers born in Japan who subsequently acquired foreign citizenship brings the nation's total to 31 Nobel laureates overall.

Laureate Institution Key Contribution Genso Soai Tokyo University of Science Autocatalysis in asymmetric synthesis Henri B. Kagan Paris-Sud University Nonlinear effects in chiral catalysts Susumu Kitagawa Kyoto University Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)

The 12 million Swedish crowns awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy will be split equally between Kagan and Soai. Their combined work continues to guide industrial synthesis where molecular handedness dictates biological efficacy and safety.