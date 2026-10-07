Israel marks three years since 7 October attacks with memorials and protests

Three years after the October 7, 2023 attacks, Israel marked the somber anniversary with nationwide memorials, moments of reflection, and grassroots protests, while Gaza faced continued devastation following years of military conflict.

National Commemorations and Grassroots Demands in Israel

At 6:29 in the morning, exactly three years to the minute after Hamas-led gunmen launched the deadliest single day in Israel’s history, the nation observed a national moment of silence. The initial attack killed more than 1,200 people and resulted in 251 hostages being taken to the Gaza Strip. Memorial events took place at more than 400 locations across the country, including the Nova festival site in the Re’im Forest, where more than 370 people were murdered.

Alongside formal state remembrances, survivors and victims’ families organized widespread grassroots protests. Groups like the “Kumu” movement (meaning “Rise Up” in Hebrew) and the October Council called for a state commission of inquiry to investigate the national disaster. Public demonstrations featured calls for immediate leadership changes, with critics urging officials to step down.

Reflecting the international security dimensions of the anniversary, the Israeli National Security Council issued heightened threat advisories for Israelis abroad. Meanwhile, COGAT announced strict closures of West Bank and Gaza crossings for the remembrance ceremonies, restricting passage primarily to urgent medical and humanitarian cases.

The Humanitarian and Economic Transformation of Gaza

While Israel paused for memorials, the Palestinian enclave experienced the ongoing toll of three years of sustained military conflict. The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 74,000 according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, amidst a severe humanitarian crisis that has left the territory’s infrastructure fundamentally transformed.

Photo: The Jerusalem Post

Basic governance, healthcare, and education systems have experienced near-total disruption. The World Health Organization noted that all 36 of Gaza’s hospitals have sustained damage, with only 19 currently functioning. Furthermore, approximately 700,000 children aged 4 to 17 have missed nearly three consecutive years of in-person schooling, relying instead on tents and temporary learning spaces.

Economic output has plummeted across all major sectors. Agriculture and industry operate at 6 percent of their 2022 output, and construction has fallen to 1 percent of 2022 levels. While humanitarian aid continues to enter through mechanisms overseen by COGAT—with approximately 1.78 million tons of food entering between October 2025 and June 2026—distribution bottlenecks, security vacuums, and severe restrictions on commercial goods have kept basic necessities largely unaffordable for the general population.

Metric / Sector Reported Status Initial Casualties (Oct 7, 2023) >1,200 killed, 251 hostages taken Cumulative Gaza Casualties >74,000 Palestinians killed Gaza Hospital Status All 36 damaged, 19 functioning Children Missing Education ~700,000 children (Ages 4-17)

Border Restrictions and Ongoing Security Measures

Security measures remained heightened throughout the region as the anniversary unfolded. Crossings into the Gaza Strip and the West Bank were closed on October 5 and October 7, halting standard commercial transit while maintaining narrow exemptions for essential healthcare workers and humanitarian cases, subject to COGAT approval. Essential food and medical supplies previously cleared through the Kerem Shalom crossing continued to be collected on the Gazan side, though overall movement remained tightly constrained by defense authorities.

Photo: Al Jazeera

As the region moves past this three-year milestone, families on both sides continue to navigate profound uncertainty. In Israel, public pressure mounts for formal legal accountability through state investigative bodies, while in Gaza, civilians face the immense long-term challenge of rebuilding shattered communities amidst an ongoing security vacuum.