The Gentlemen Season 2 arrives on Netflix with Eddie Horniman

Eddie Horniman has officially returned to screens in the second season of The Gentlemen, shedding his quiet estate for the gritty realities of international organised crime. Released globally on Netflix during the first week of September 2026—specifically arriving on September 3—the latest eight-episode run pivots sharply away from the weed farm nestled on his family’s British land. Instead, creator Guy Ritchie’s action-packed black comedy drops its aristocratic protagonist straight into the dangerous underbelly of Italy.

The Shift to Italy and New Criminal Dynamics

Following a two-year gap since the series debuted in March 2024, the second season tracks Eddie effectively balancing the dual weight of his aristocratic title and a burgeoning criminal empire. The narrative operation shifts southward to Italy, introducing a slate of formidable new underworld players. Sergio Castellitto plays Marco Moretti, a ruthless Italian criminal boss, while Michele Morrone plays Cico Maldini, the person whom Eddie and Susie rely on to get to the Italian side of the business. Alongside these developments, the complex dynamic between Eddie—played by Theo James—and Kaya Scodelario’s Susie Glass provides the emotional core of the season. As their shared enterprise expands, the trust binding them together begins to wear thin, setting up a denser and more high-stakes emotional rollercoaster than the previous chapter.

Cast Returns and Production Details

Produced by Hugh Warren for Miramax Television and Moonage Pictures, the series brings back several familiar faces alongside its new Italian additions. Theo James reprises his role as Edward Horniman, Kaya Scodelario returns as Susan Glass, and Daniel Ings is back as Lord Frederick. They are joined by returning cast members including Joely Richardson as Sabrina Horniman, Joshua McGuire as Peter Spencer-Forbes, Vinnie Jones as Geoffrey Seacombe, Giancarlo Esposito as Stanley Johnston, and Ray Winstone as Robert Glass. Further expanding the ensemble are Laurence O’Fuarain as JP Ward, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Richard Hawthorne, Michele Morrone as Francesco Maldini, Benedetta Porcaroli as Countess Isabella Soranza de Parma, and Peter Ferdinando as Zero.

The sixteen-episode total across both seasons is split evenly, with eight episodes in Season 1 and eight in Season 2. Cinematography across the production is handled by Ed Wild, Björn Charpentier, and Callan Green, with individual episodes running between 41 and 67 minutes.

Streaming Availability

Both complete seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. Following the release strategy of the first chapter, all eight episodes of Season 2 dropped simultaneously on September 3, 2026, accessible to viewers via standard platform subscription plans.