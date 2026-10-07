Caitlin Clark Hits the Links After WNBA Playoff Exit

Caitlin Clark concluded her recent WNBA season with a first-round playoff exit and promptly stepped onto the fairways of Carmel, Indiana, joining teammate Lexie Hull for a round of golf at Crooked Stick Golf Club, where Hull noted the WNBA star struggled with several errant shots.

The Bottom Line

Caitlin Clark transitioned to golf at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana, following her team’s first-round playoff exit.

Teammate Lexie Hull reported that Clark hit numerous bad shots during the outing, though she did manage at least one strong drive estimated at roughly 295 yards with roll.

The casual golf outing also featured broader sports discourse, spanning college football scheduling debates to cross-country athletic eligibility rules.

Stepping Onto Crooked Stick Golf Club

The transition from the hardwood to the links came swiftly for Caitlin Clark. Following the conclusion of her season via a first-round playoff exit, the basketball star made her way to Carmel, Indiana, to work on her golf swing. Teammate Lexie Hull joined her on the course at Crooked Stick Golf Club, a venue recognized by Golf Digest as one of the premier courses in the nation.

When assessing the performance, Hull noted that the round included a considerable volume of difficult shots. However, the outing was punctuated by a notable drive that carried down the fairway. According to the observations shared from the pairing, that particular drive traveled an estimated 295 yards once factoring in the rollout.

Shifting Sports Landscapes Across Indiana and Beyond

Away from the golf course, sports discourse in Indiana turned sharply toward college football scheduling. Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti addressed antsy fans questioning the program’s non-conference opponents. Cignetti defended the team’s slate of games, pointing to previous matchups against opponents including Florida International, Western Illinois, Charlotte, Old Dominion, Kennesaw State, Indiana State, North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky, while looking ahead to future scheduling decisions.

At the same time, regional athletic debates surfaced regarding high school sports administration. In the Pacific Northwest, attention turned toward cross-country competition policies. Reports detailed an instance where a male student-athlete transitioned to competing in girls’ races, finishing second in a junior varsity open race at a Nike Portland cross-country event with a time of 19:17.7. Observers noted that this performance sat behind top female competitors running in the 17:20.0 range, while school administrators maintained they were following applicable state laws regarding student gender identity and athletic participation.

Navigating Daily Cultural Commentary and Media Feeds

Beyond competitive sports, public commentary spanned various entertainment and media platforms. Discussions touched on political advertising volume as the election cycle progressed toward November, alongside media critiques concerning product deliveries and public signage debates. Observers also tracked broader cultural touchpoints ranging from media personality broadcasts to regional sports commentary, reflecting a diverse mix of pop culture, athletics, and everyday reader submissions.

Activity / Event Location Key Participant Noted Detail Golf Outing Crooked Stick Golf Club, Carmel, IN Caitlin Clark & Lexie Hull Drive measured approximately 295 yards with rollout Cross-Country Race Portland, OR JV Open Participants Recorded time of 19:17.7 in the girls’ JV division College Football Scheduling Bloomington, IN Curt Cignetti Discussion surrounding early-season non-conference opponents

Fall weather set the backdrop for the evening as sports fans turned their attention toward Major League Baseball postseason action, with games stretching from late afternoon into the midnight hour.