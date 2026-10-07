Maryland Mammogram Law Links Breast Arterial Calcification to Heart Disease

Maryland Mammogram Law Links Breast Arterial Calcification to Heart Disease

by

Maryland has enacted a first-of-its-kind state law requiring mammography centers to notify patients whether routine breast scans show evidence of breast arterial calcification (BAC), linking routine cancer screening to information about cardiovascular risk.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

  • What it is: Breast arterial calcification (BAC) involves calcium deposits within breast arteries, causing them to become stiff.
  • Why it matters: While there is no known tie to breast cancer, these calcium deposits are linked to an elevated risk for heart disease, including heart failure, heart attack, and stroke.
  • What patients should do: If a mammogram report notes BAC, patients should consult their doctor to review their cardiovascular risk profile using established predictive tools.

Maryland Mandate Changes Routine Mammogram Reports

On Oct. 1, a first-of-its-kind law went into effect in Maryland requiring mammography centers to notify patients if their scans show evidence of breast arterial calcification (BAC) on all routine mammograms at no additional cost. These calcium-laden arteries have always appeared on mammograms, but they have long been considered an incidental finding of little, if any, significance.

Larger studies using artificial intelligence have linked BAC to increased risk for cardiovascular events such as heart failure, heart attack and stroke. The Maryland law mandates notification of BAC — whether it’s present or absent — on all routine mammograms at no additional cost.

Pathophysiology of Breast Arterial Calcification Versus Coronary Plaque

Vascular Marker Anatomical Location Primary Pathological Mechanism Associated Clinical Risk
Breast Arterial Calcification (BAC) Deeper layer of the arteries in the breasts Arterial stiffening Cardiovascular events such as heart failure, heart attack and stroke
Coronary Artery Calcification (CAC) Arteries leading to the heart Atherosclerosis (plaque buildup) Higher risk of heart disease

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Experts are still determining the best way to act on a BAC finding.

If it’s elevated, they may recommend starting a statin to reduce your risk, Nudy said.

References

Breast Arterial Calcification Progression on Mammograms
  • American Heart Association.
  • Penn State College of Medicine.

Worth a look

Photo of author

Priya Deshmukh - Senior Editor, Health

Priya Deshmukh Senior Editor, Health Deshmukh is a practicing physician and renowned medical journalist, honored for her investigative reporting on public health. She is dedicated to delivering accurate, evidence-based coverage on health, wellness, and medical innovations.

Cesare Prandelli Discusses Italy Revolution and Gattuso Reign

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar