University of Georgia study: Social media raises investor confidence

Social media platforms like YouTube and Reddit increase investors’ confidence without improving their actual financial knowledge, according to research published in the International Journal of Bank Marketing. Examining data from over 2,500 U.S. adults, University of Georgia researchers found that social media users traded more frequently despite struggling with basic investment concepts.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Subjective vs. Objective Knowledge: Relying on social media for financial guidance creates a false sense of security, inflating self-reported confidence while leaving actual comprehension of market mechanics deficient.

Relying on social media for financial guidance creates a false sense of security, inflating self-reported confidence while leaving actual comprehension of market mechanics deficient. Behavioral Alteration: High exposure to trending market content correlates with increased transaction frequencies, largely driven by psychological pressures such as the fear of missing out (FOMO).

High exposure to trending market content correlates with increased transaction frequencies, largely driven by psychological pressures such as the fear of missing out (FOMO). Regulatory Safeguards: Unlike financial professionals who have rules and regulations that govern what they do, people on social media don’t, increasing the risk of unverified financial exposure.

Assessing the Reality Gap Between Social Media and Traditional Financial Literacy

The study, led by researchers at the University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences, set out to determine whether an investor’s perceived expertise aligned with actual financial literacy. Analysts utilized data from two national surveys encompassing over 2,500 U.S. adults who held investments outside of their retirement accounts. Participants first rated their investment knowledge on a scale from 1 to 7. Following this self-assessment, respondents completed an 11-question multiple-choice evaluation covering stocks, bonds, risk and return, index funds, short selling, and options.

The results exposed a distinct divergence based on information sources. Participants who relied on traditional media—such as newspapers, magazines, television, and radio—demonstrated confidence that matched their actual competencies. Conversely, individuals who turned to social media platforms reported high self-assurance regarding their investment acumen yet struggled significantly with foundational concepts concerning corporate stocks and short selling. Xiaoyuan Sun, a doctoral student and first author of the study, noted that while consumers have unprecedented access to information, those relying on social media frequently lack an understanding of underlying mechanics and cannot properly verify whether a specific financial product suits their needs.

Swarn Chatterjee, a professor of financial planning, housing, and consumer economics and corresponding author of the study, emphasized the core psychological mechanism at play. As Chatterjee explained, social media usage reliably elevates investor confidence independent of factual knowledge gains. The continuous exposure to peer discussions surrounding trending assets and meme stocks creates psychological urgency, cultivating the fear of missing out and encouraging retail investors to commit capital before fully assessing risk profiles.

Democratization Versus Regulatory Protections in Digital Markets

The investigation indicates that digital platforms have fundamentally altered market participation. More than one in four survey respondents reported using social media for general investment information, while about one in five relied on these networks to guide direct stock purchasing decisions. In contrast, nearly 75% of participants continued to utilize traditional media outlets for financial guidance. Platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, and TikTok have successfully lowered entry barriers, transforming what many consumers previously viewed as an intimidating or confusing domain.

Study highlights social media's impact on investor confidence

Chatterjee acknowledged that this digital shift plays a democratizing role by expanding financial access to broader demographics. However, expanded accessibility does not inherently equate to better information. Financial professionals have rules and regulations that govern what they do; people on social media don’t. On public digital networks, however, any individual can offer financial information or opinions. While short-form video content and forum posts excel at simplifying complex economic topics, details can get lost along the way.

Information Source Usage Rate Among Investors Impact on Confidence Impact on Actual Knowledge Trading Frequency Traditional Media (Print, TV, Radio) ~75% Aligned with competence Validated by testing Standard baseline Social Media (YouTube, Reddit, TikTok) > one in four (General) / about one in five (Stock selection) Artificially inflated Deficient in basics Elevated trading frequency

Contraindications & When to Consult a Professional

Retail investors should exercise caution before allocating capital based solely on trending discussions, viral videos, or peer-to-peer message board recommendations. Consumers lacking a clear understanding of asset volatility, diversification, and market mechanics should proceed with caution.

Just as digital health searches can inform a patient about potential symptoms but cannot replace clinical consultation, online financial content serves merely as an informal sounding board. Before making major financial decisions, individuals are advised to verify that information and seek professional guidance.

References

Sun, X., & Chatterjee, S. Research on investor confidence and financial literacy derived from social and traditional media. International Journal of Bank Marketing.

University of Georgia College of Family and Consumer Sciences. Institutional research briefings on consumer financial decision-making and digital media reliance.