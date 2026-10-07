A hyper-realist concrete monument of Soviet Marshal Ivan Koniev was unveiled over the weekend in the Údolí smrti near the Dukla Pass in Slovakia, following talks between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, neither the local municipality nor the organizations that backed the project have acknowledged funding the statue.

The monument depicts the Soviet commander in full ceremonial uniform.

From Moscow Talks to the Dukla Pass

The path to the new monument traces back to May 2025, when Robert Fico traveled to Moscow and discussed the idea of building a tribute to Marshal Koniev with Vladimir Putin. The Russian president welcomed the proposal and offered assistance with its realization. The initiative followed Fico’s earlier remarks commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Carpathian-Dukla Operation in 2024.

Over the weekend, the concrete statue was finally revealed in the cadastral area of the village of Kružlová. The unveiling ceremony drew several high-profile political figures, including Slovak Minister of Agriculture Richard Takáč, European Parliament member Ľuboš Blaha, and the Russian Ambassador to Slovakia, Sergei Andrejev.

While the event featured fluttering Russian flags alongside historical Soviet banners adorned with the hammer and sickle, Prime Minister Fico did not attend, reportedly bowing out due to a lingering viral illness.

An Unexplained Financial Trail

Despite the official fanfare, the financing behind the monument remains opaque. The unveiling was organized by the Slovak Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters (SZPB), an organization backed by the state budget. Yet, its leaders have publicly distanced themselves from paying for the structure.

SZPB Chairman Jaroslav Demian referred questions to Vice Chairman Ján Rohár, who maintained that while the organization provided sponsorship for the project, it did not select the sculptor or handle payments. When pressed on who footed the bill, Rohár suggested that volunteers must have raised the money, though he admitted he knew no details. Another SZPB vice chairman, Smer lawmaker Marián Kéry, offered similar denials regarding the union’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Kružlová Mayor Adrián Gužo confirmed that the municipal council approved the plot of land for the monument but did not contribute any funds. The mayor stated that the local council was contacted directly by the statue’s creator, sculptor Slavomír Gibej from nearby Svidník. Finding no objections, the town hall permitted the placement, assuming the anti-fascist union oversaw a public fundraising collection.

Key Stakeholder Stated Role in Monument Project Financial Involvement Slovak Union of Anti-Fascist Fighters (SZPB) Provided project sponsorship and organized unveiling Denied funding or selecting the sculptor Municipality of Kružlová Approved land placement for the monument Contributed zero municipal funds Slavomír Gibej Sculptor who designed and produced the monument Unknown funding arrangement

A Symbol of Deep Historical Divisions

The monument's location in the Údolí smrti carries heavy historical weight. The surrounding Dukla Pass witnessed the Carpathian-Dukla Operation in autumn 1944, which aimed to break through the Carpathians to aid the Slovak National uprising.

Photo: forum 24

Public reaction to Marshal Koniev’s legacy remains deeply polarized. While proponents view him as a commander in the liberation from Nazi occupation, critics point to his role in crushing the 1956 Hungarian uprising and his involvement in military planning surrounding the 1968 Warsaw Pact invasion of Czechoslovakia. Former Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala criticized the monument on social media, describing it as a gift to the Kremlin and questioning the government’s stance on national sovereignty.

Additional commentary from figures such as former Czech Finance Minister Ivan Pilip highlighted the symbolism of placing a monument tied to Soviet-era command structures directly onto the battlefields of Dukla. As questions regarding the funding sources persist, the monument stands as a physical manifestation of ongoing geopolitical friction within the region.

Questions of International Standing

Although Fico recently raised the possibility of early elections—with regular National Council elections originally scheduled for next autumn—questions remain regarding how successfully he can damage his country’s standing within the European Union, where he seeks to replace the defeated Viktor Orbán, and within the NATO defense alliance during the remaining time of his fourth government.