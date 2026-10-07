SMN Issues Orange Weather Alert for AMBA, Buenos Aires, and Rosario

An orange weather alert has been issued for the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) and multiple regions across Argentina as a severe storm system brings heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, intense winds, and localized hail.

Orange Alert Declared Across the AMBA and Surrounding Provinces

Severe weather conditions tied to the developing weather pattern have prompted official warnings from meteorological authorities. According to Meteored Argentina, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) activated an orange alert—the second-highest level on the scale—signaling not just potential disruptions, but phenomena capable of putting lives at risk. The active warnings span the southern portion of Entre Ríos, southern Santa Fe, Córdoba, the northwest of La Pampa, and northern Buenos Aires, as reported by Infobae. Additionally, Neuquén, Chubut, and the south of Buenos Aires are under a yellow alert, while the mountainous region of La Rioja, Catamarca, Salta, and the east of Buenos Aires face a yellow alert for strong winds, and the west of San Juan and Mendoza face a yellow alert for snow.

In Rosario, the storm hit forcefully during the morning hours. Rosario3 reported that the city experienced a sudden darkness mid-morning accompanied by heavy rain, thunder, and falling hail, altering daily routines and transit across the center. Meanwhile, Diario El Día de La Plata noted that municipal officials in La Plata escalated their local alert to orange ahead of incoming downpours expected to bring wind gusts of up to 50 kilometers per hour. The municipality elevated the alert at the end of Tuesday afternoon, and a Municipal Emergency Committee meeting was expected to gather at 8 in the morning.

Rainfall Accumulations and Wind Forecasts

Precipitation rates are expected to test urban drainage systems throughout the affected zones. Meteorological projections cited by Meteored indicate that peak rainfall totals could reach between 50 and 80 millimeters in certain areas, potentially causing localized flooding and water pooling on roadways. In the AMBA specifically, Infobae noted anticipated accumulations near 20 millimeters alongside wind gusts ranging between 42 and 50 km/h as a cold air mass moves into the region. Temperatures in the AMBA are expected to reach a low of 14°C and a high of 19°C during the afternoon, with precipitation potentially intensifying during the afternoon and night. Unstable conditions are set to persist into Thursday with isolated rains, followed by Friday when the wind rotates to the southeast with gusting, abundant cloudiness, and temperatures barely exceeding 17°C with a minimum of 13°C. Saturday may see conditions deepen due to a possible sudestada over the Río de la Plata with sustained winds and returning instability, while Sunday and Monday are forecast to stay cloudy with highs near 19°C.

Photo: Infobae

Municipal services in La Plata have mobilized preventative maintenance operations, clearing storm drains and inspecting drainage infrastructure around key sectors like Barrio Norte, El Bosque, La Loma, Parque Castelli, Ringuelet, Tolosa, Gonnet, City Bell, Los Hornos, Olmos, and Altos de San Lorenzo, as well as local waterways including the Maldonado and Rodríguez creeks. Emergency committees and civil protection teams remain on high alert across the districts to monitor water levels and assist residents. The Servicio de Hidrometeorología comunal stated: La actividad de chaparrones y tormentas se ubica entre 100 y 200 km al noroeste y oeste de La Plata. Se prevé que comience a afectarnos a partir del mediodía . The forecast in La Plata also points to a temperature descent bringing figures between 14 and 18 degrees, while the attention period initially slated between 10 and 18 shifted near 10 o’clock after a change in the weather forecast. Various municipal areas are activated alongside alerted offices including Education for schools and colleges, Ensenada and Berisso authorities, public utility companies, firefighters, civil associations, and club presidents.

Safety Recommendations and Official Guidelines

With the orange alert remaining in active status, official guidelines urge residents to minimize outdoor exposure. Authorities recommend staying inside secure buildings, avoiding flood-prone streets, and securing exterior objects that could be displaced by strong winds. Civil protection agencies advise citizens to keep emergency kits prepared, monitor local updates, and avoid approaching downed power lines or flooded intersections.