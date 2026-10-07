Cornell Rape Allegation Sparks National Campus Safety Debate

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading an investigation into a 2024 gang rape allegation involving former Cornell University students at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

The allegations surfaced publicly in September when a woman filing under the pseudonym Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit in September against Cornell, the Chi Phi fraternity, and seven individual men. The plaintiff alleges she was drugged with ketamine and assaulted for nearly seven hours in October 2024 while incapacitated at the fraternity house on campus.

The legal and administrative fallout has quickly widened across the Ivy League campus and beyond. State Attorney General Letitia James stepped in as special prosecutor to review the facts, gather evidence, and interview witnesses. Meanwhile, Cornell appointed former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates to lead an independent review of campus safety and how the institution responds to sexual misconduct. The lawsuit names seven then-members of the fraternity: Matthew Ingalls, Jonathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar.

Letitia James Investigation and New York Legal Hurdles

Legal experts point out that prosecuting the case under New York state law could present distinct challenges. NYU School of Law professor Erin Murphy explained that New York’s statutory definition of physical helplessness relies strictly on unconsciousness or a physical incapability to communicate unwillingness, meaning that certain states of severe intoxication where a person remains technically conscious may not meet the legal threshold for incapacitation.

Photo: NBC News

During the initial 2024 criminal investigation, the Tompkins County District Attorney’s office declined to bring charges. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten provided The New York Times with a statement outlining an original six-page, single-spaced, typewritten account given by Jane Doe to campus security, which included more than 20 hand-written revisions.

That dynamic shifted when the civil complaint brought the matter back into public view.

Student Protests and Faculty No-Confidence Votes at Cornell University

On campus, the fallout has triggered massive demonstrations and profound institutional friction. Speakers on the steps of Willard Straight Hall demanded the expulsion of the accused students, mandatory trauma-informed training for campus police, and an independent judicial system. The rally was opened by Saya Taylor ’29, a member of Students for a Democratic Cornell, who criticized Cornell for enabling sexual assault culture.

Inside the administration, pressure continues to mount. During a virtual webinar with faculty and staff, university officials confirmed that two students named in the civil lawsuit remain enrolled and are attending classes. Provost Kavita Bala told faculty the administration was working through options to manage classroom dynamics.

Dissatisfaction with the administration’s response has pushed the Faculty Senate toward formal censure.

Alumni Clearing Demands and Expanding Online Threats

The scandal has also ensnared individuals outside the events of 2024. A group of former Chi Phi members who graduated in 2022 and 2023 submitted a letter through attorney Adam Ford demanding that Cornell explicitly clear their names after online sleuths targeted them. The alumni reported facing professional leave and severe harassment, including messages telling them they would never know peace, that someone would find them, and that all 57 men of the fraternity deserve public execution.

Photo: Washington Post

Meanwhile, the plaintiff and her legal representation have faced escalating security threats. Jane Doe stated that what happened to her was horrific and deeply disturbing, and that nearly two years later, she still carries the weight of its impact every day and night.

Legal representatives for the accused fraternity members have voiced support for independent oversight. Speaking on behalf of accused student Gillio Lopes, attorney Andrew Miltenberg maintained that Sally Yates and her investigative team ought to be granted full access to records along with the latitude to follow the evidence wherever it leads. An attorney for Gillio Lopes also stated that he denies sexually assaulting the former student and disagreed with the Title IX finding.

Phone calls, records suggest some Cornell frat brothers tried to contain 'gang rape' allegations

University officials reported that the monthslong Title IX investigation resulted in a range of sanctions, which included expulsions and suspensions from Cornell. Kyle Kimball, vice president for university relations, stated that the involved fraternity chapter was closed in 2024 and remains barred from campus.

In the wake of the fraternity house allegations, Mayor Robert Cantelmo pushed for local legislative measures in the surrounding municipality, asking the city council to implement a temporary halt on permits for students and special events, encompassing Greek organizations and other student gatherings. University leadership also announced that the independent review led by Sally Yates will examine policies and practices spanning from prevention to response, covering how reports are investigated, how disciplinary decisions are handled, and how students are supported.