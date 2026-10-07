Queens of the Stone Age Announce Joshua Homme and Friends Benefit Show

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a one-night-only benefit concert titled Joshua Homme and Friends, taking place at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater on November 16. Proceeds from the event will benefit the CORE Foundation and the Sweet Stuff Foundation, supporting charitable endeavors and ailing musicians.

The Wiltern Theater Benefit Details

Event: Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert for the CORE Foundation and the Sweet Stuff Foundation.

Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert for the CORE Foundation and the Sweet Stuff Foundation. Date and Location: November 16, at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

November 16, at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Ticket Sales: Artist presale begins Wednesday, October 7, at 10 AM PST, followed by the general sale on Friday, October 9.

A Star-Studded Lineup for Charity

The poster for the November 16 performance, uploaded to the band’s Instagram account on October 6, features a roster of collaborators. The bill includes Weird Al Yankovic, magician Justin Willman, Andrew Watt, Troy van Leeuwen, The Kills, St Vincent, Dan Soder, Chad Smith, Sarah Silverman, Michael Shuman, tennis star John McEnroe, Norah Jones, Dean Delray, Bill Burr, Beck, and Jack Black.

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This concert marks the first announced live performance for the band following the release of their upcoming ninth studio album, Perfecth. Matador Records is slated to release the album on October 30. It serves as the follow-up to their 2023 record, In Times New Roman…, which broke a six-year dormant period for frontman Josh Homme following personal issues.

Building on Past Philanthropic Efforts

Queens of the Stone Age are no strangers to supporting the Sweet Stuff Foundation. The band previously hosted a benefit concert featuring many of the same guest artists back in March 2024 to support the charity, which assists career musicians, engineers, and their families dealing with illness and disability.

The upcoming show also benefits the CORE Foundation, which acts as a fiscal sponsor for community-driven charitable endeavors. During the press cycle for In Times New Roman…, Homme noted that he views the band’s projects operating in triads, signaling the start of a brand new era for the group as they approach the rollout of Perfecth.

Event / Release Date Key Details Instagram Lineup Reveal October 6 Poster uploaded featuring collaborators including Beck, Jack Black, and St Vincent. Album Release: Perfecth October 30 Ninth studio album released via Matador Records. Joshua Homme and Friends Concert November 16 One-night-only benefit at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Tickets Go on Sale October 7

Fans looking to secure entry for the Los Angeles gathering have a staggered purchasing window. The artist presale opens on Wednesday, October 7, at 10 AM PST. Tickets will subsequently become available to the general public during the general sale starting on Friday, October 9.