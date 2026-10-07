Samsung Galaxy A57 Gets Stable One UI 9.0 (Android 17) Update

Samsung has begun rolling out the stable One UI 9.0 update, based on Android 17, for the Galaxy A57 following nearly a month of beta testing, mobilissimo.ro reported. The firmware carries identifier A576SKSU2BZIE and requires a download of roughly 500 megabytes, arriving first in South Korea before a wider global distribution.

South Korean Rollout Precedes Global Expansion

The update lands on the Galaxy A57 in South Korea after prior software deployments reached the Galaxy S24, Z Fold6, and Z Flip6. Samsung originally debuted One UI 9 in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8. Subsequent rollouts hit the Galaxy S26 series in mid-September, followed by the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Galaxy Z Flip7. For Romanian users and other international markets, no confirmed release date exists yet, though availability will vary by region and operator.

Interface Modifications and Privacy Features

Users installing the new package gain access to a customizable quick settings panel, along with enhancements to Samsung Notes and accessibility tools. The operating system also introduces a location access indicator that displays an alert whenever an application actively utilizes device positioning. Manual checks for the update require navigating to Settings, then Software Update, and selecting Download and Install. Devices that do not display the package have not yet received the deployment wave for their specific variant.

Charging Speed Reports and Software Speculation

Comments suggest Samsung may have altered charging parameters to limit thermal output and improve battery safety following recent thermal concerns. Company officials have not confirmed or denied these performance changes. Observers note that the slower charging behavior could stem from normal temperature control protocols, charger variations, or background indexing processes running immediately after a major software update.