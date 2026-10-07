Google Fixes Android Auto Bug That Ignores Autoplay Settings

Google is rolling out an Android Auto software fix targeting a persistent bug that triggers brief, unsolicited music playback upon vehicle startup, even when users have explicitly disabled the platform’s autoplay feature.

Fixing Unsolicited Playback Commands During Vehicle Startup

For drivers who prefer manual control over their in-car audio, the software glitch proved particularly frustrating. While Android Auto typically initiates media playback automatically upon connection—a core feature for most users—turning off the dedicated autoplay toggle should logically prevent any audio from starting. Instead, the bug caused infotainment systems to fire off brief play commands when the vehicle first turned on, only to end playback a few seconds later.

Google addressed the issue directly in a public update posted on Reddit. The company confirmed that unsolicited play commands will no longer be sent during startup if a user has toggled off autoplay within their Android Auto settings.

Refining App Selection and Introducing One-Tap Opt-Outs

Alongside the startup handling patch, the software update introduces several structural refinements aimed at making media behavior more predictable. Google detailed a handful of specific bug fixes designed to align playback actions closer to actual listening habits.

The platform is adjusting its app selection logic to ensure that media apps which have never been used, or haven’t been opened recently, will no longer be targeted for autoplay sequences. Furthermore, the system now features a proactive one-tap notification prompt. If Android Auto detects that a user frequently pauses playback immediately after an autoplay sequence triggers, it will offer a convenient on-screen shortcut to disable the feature entirely.

While Google did not specify a precise version number or timeline for the patch rollout, the fix is actively reaching users over the air.