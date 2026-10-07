Chinese Table Tennis Association to Implement Venue Ban List to Curb Extreme Fan Behavior

On October 7, 2026, the Chinese Table Tennis Association announced plans to implement a stadium blacklist system following a series of escalating verbal assaults, rumors, and physical gestures directed at national team athletes and coaches by extreme fans.

Crackdown on Fan Harassment Follows Incidents at Venues and Online

The Chinese Table Tennis Association issued a formal statement on October 7 addressing what it described as extreme fan behavior crossing the line from digital spaces into live tournament venues. According to the association, national team coaches and players have faced sustained verbal abuse, false rumors, and personal attacks both online and on-site.

The statement detailed specific breaches of conduct during recent fixtures, noting that athletes have experienced direct interference during matches. Individual coaches have encountered spectators displaying middle fingers and shouting insults from the sidelines, alongside continuous streams of abusive text messages, harassing phone calls, and direct messages across social media platforms.

Xinhua News Agency reported that these actions have severely disrupted normal training sessions, competitive schedules, and daily routines. In response to the escalation, the association has already assisted affected athletes and coaches in filing formal reports with public security organs to pursue legal accountability against the individuals involved.

Stricter Venue Protocols and Legal Action Against Misinformation

To insulate players and coaching staff from ongoing disruptions, the Chinese Table Tennis Association stated that it prioritizes the physical and mental well-being and long-term development of its roster. The governing body confirmed that the next phase of its operational response will introduce a spectator blacklist system designed to bar repeat offenders from entering tournament venues, alongside enhanced on-site security measures.

Action Item Target Area Enforcement Mechanism Stadium Bans Live Tournament Venues Venue Entry Blacklist System Legal Recourse Online and On-Site Harassment Public Security Bureau Filings Information Control Squad Management & Lineups Official Legal Action via Authorities

Concurrently, the association addressed the proliferation of unverified rumors circulating online regarding team management, tournament entries, athlete selection, and coaching staff lineups. The governing body announced it will coordinate with relevant departments to handle all false information in accordance with laws and regulations.

The association emphasized that the historic achievements of the national table tennis team rest on the dedication of successive generations of players and coaches, supported by long-term fan engagement. The governing body called on supporters, media organizations, tournament organizers, and the wider public to foster a rational, civilized, and inclusive sporting culture as the sport moves through the 2026 calendar.