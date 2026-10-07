Comedian Nunung’s Solo Restaurant Suffers Sudden Drop in Sales Amid Alleged Grave Soil Terror

Indonesian comedian Tri Retno Prayudati, widely known as Nunung Srimulat, faces a sharp decline in visitors at her Javanese culinary business in Solo, Central Java, and reports discovering suspicious packages containing graveyard soil on the premises.

The Bottom Line

Family members and staff repeatedly found small plastic packages containing what they identified as graveyard soil in the parking lot and near the entrance of the restaurant’s joglo structure.

Rather than seeking paranormal intervention, Nunung opted to hold religious recitations, increase daily prayers, and distribute unsold fresh food to local rickshaw drivers and parking attendants.

The Shift in Customer Traffic at the Solo Restaurant

The culinary business, operating under the name SongOseng by Mami Nunung, moved to its current location near a factory and residential zone about a year ago after previously operating in Purwosari, detikcom reported. While the establishment initially enjoyed strong patronage from office workers during lunch hours, visitor numbers began to dwindle steadily one to two months prior to October 2026, reaching a peak drop around August according to family accounts.

Danar Adi, Nunung’s younger brother who helps manage the establishment, noted that the daily count of diners recently dropped to a meager one or two people. He pointed out that distance might play a structural role for former regular customers traveling from Slamet Riyadi or Laweyan, who now have to factor in longer transit times to reach the Boyolali border location. CNN Indonesia noted that management also observed instances of prospective diners pulling into the parking area only to turn their vehicles around and leave without dining.

Mysterious Discoveries and Alleged Supernatural Interference

Alongside the sudden slump in revenue, Nunung and her staff repeatedly found small, weathered white plastic packets containing a dark brown substance scattered around the property. Speaking to media outlets in Jakarta on October 5 and 6, 2026, Nunung stated that the packages were found in the parking lot and near the entrance of the joglo dining area. Tanah kuburan. Itu berkali-kali seperti ini. Nah, nih. Pokoknya di halaman parkiran sama mau masuk halaman joglo warung, Nunung said. The 63-year-old comedian admitted she initially doubted such occurrences when first shown photographs of the suspicious material. Sebetulnya kalau aku pertama kali dikasih laporan, dikasih fotonya, buat aku sih percaya enggak percaya karena aku orangnya enggak percaya hal-hal kayak begitu, she explained. Cuma kalau dikait-kaitkan dengan sepinya warung, mulailah kita berpikir ke sana, tapi aku tetap positif terus, dan selalu bilang benahi ke dalam, Nunung added.

Photo: celebrity.okezone.com

However, the persistence of the discoveries—which staff members searched for in hidden corners during quiet hours—coincided with erratic customer flows. CNN Indonesia reported Nunung’s observation that whenever the suspicious items were cleared away, the restaurant briefly experienced a surge in diners before another package appeared days later. Despite the mounting anomalies, family management maintained a policy of internal operational checks while handling the situation.

Management Response and Community Distribution

To address both the drop in revenue and the reported incidents, the family organized a formal gathering featuring scripture readings and an Al-Qur’an khataman led by an invited cleric and his students over the weekend prior to October 6, 2026.

Photo: CNN Indonesia

Instead, the comedian chose to rely on continuous prayer and internal introspection, expressing a desire to avoid harboring ill intent toward others. Aku punya Allah kok, Allah itu kekuatanku, Nunung stated when interviewed in Tendean, Mampang, Jakarta Selatan. As part of daily operations under these strained conditions, kitchen staff maintained strict quality standards by refusing to save untouched cooked dishes overnight. Per RCTI+ coverage, surplus meals are routinely packed into cardboard boxes and distributed directly to local rickshaw drivers, parking attendants, and community members in need.